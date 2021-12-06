Neighborhood Health Center plans expansion of Niagara Street facility

The region's oldest and largest federally qualified health center is ready to expand its Mattina facility on Niagara Street on Buffalo's Lower West Side, with a two-story addition to house a dental facility and more administrative space.

Neighborhood Health Center wants to construct a 15,925-square-foot addition to the existing medical facility at 300 Niagara, giving it more space to serve the local community. In order to do so, it also wants to demolish a 3,500-square-foot portion of the current brick-and-glass building, but will not make any changes to the existing on-site parking area or exterior lighting.

Plans call for the addition to be built on the side of the current structure at the corner of Niagara and Carolina streets, with an 8,300-square-foot first floor, and another 7,625 square feet above it. The addition will provide more room for staff and patients, and will make the clinic's outdoor and walk-up testing areas more functional. It will feature a combination of precast concrete and concrete block, fiber-cement panels and glass.