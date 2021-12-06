Neighborhood Health Center plans expansion of Niagara Street facility

The region's oldest and largest federally qualified health center is ready to expand its Mattina facility on Niagara Street on Buffalo's Lower West Side, with a two-story addition to house a dental facility and more administrative space.
Neighborhood Health Center wants to construct a 15,925-square-foot addition to the existing medical facility at 300 Niagara, giving it more space to serve the local community. In order to do so, it also wants to demolish a 3,500-square-foot portion of the current brick-and-glass building, but will not make any changes to the existing on-site parking area or exterior lighting.
Plans call for the addition to be built on the side of the current structure at the corner of Niagara and Carolina streets, with an 8,300-square-foot first floor, and another 7,625 square feet above it. The addition will provide more room for staff and patients, and will make the clinic's outdoor and walk-up testing areas more functional. It will feature a combination of precast concrete and concrete block, fiber-cement panels and glass.
The 2.3-acre site is sandwiched between Niagara, Carolina and Seventh streets, with the Thruway on one side. It is already zoned as "mixed-use center," but is also within the city's coastal or waterfront area, so NHS needs a special determination from the city Planning Board on Dec. 6 that the project would be consistent with the goals for that zone. The project also requires site plan approval.
The $3 million project – designed by Carmina Wood Morris – will be built by Kirst Construction over 12 months.
Support Local Journalism
Additionally, the Planning Board on Dec. 6 will also review a request by Dr. Fadi Dagher's Cedarland Development Group to combine seven parcels into a single property at 1145 Michigan Ave., where the developer already received city approval in July to construct its three-story, 35-unit Michigan Place Apartments project on an L-shaped 0.76-acre site at the northeast corner of Michigan and Best Street.
Three of the properties, 81 Edna Place and 166-168 Best, are already owned by the developer, while 160, 162 and 164 Best and 1145 Michigan are under contract to be acquired from the city. Cedarland's affiliate, Michigan & Best LLC, needs the minor subdivision approval before it can obtain building permits "so that the project may proceed prior to inclement weather," Cedarland attorney Steven J. Ricca said in the application.
An adjoining property owner will buy a small piece of the Edna parcel from Cedarland.
Also, Oday Alwan is seeking a special-use permit to open U.S. Auto Sales and Service at 2284 Genesee St., formerly A&O Auto Repair Shop.