Neighborhood Health Center kicks off work on fifth clinic

Construction is underway on the fifth and newest facility for Neighborhood Health Center, a nonprofit, federally-qualified health center based in northwest Buffalo, which hopes to open its Riverway center in early 2022.

The agency, which provides medical, dental and behavioral health services, is converting a former warehouse and storage facility at 1569 Niagara St. into a 26,000-square-foot medical center that will house a full array of primary care and other services for more than 4,000 patients. Those include internal and family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, podiatry and pharmacy. Plans also call for incorporating a new community wellness center.

Crews broke ground on the project in late February, and selected the new name after seeking community input.

Located at the corner of Niagara and Forest Avenue, and adjacent to the Niagara River, Riverway will join two existing NHC offices in the city – its original Northwest site and its Mattina clinic at 300 Niagara St. – and will also serve as an additional administrative office for the agency. Founded in 1987, NHC provides primary care to more than 25,000 Western New Yorkers and also has two locations in the Southtowns.

