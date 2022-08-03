Neighborhood Health Center formally opens Riverway clinic on Niagara

Neighborhood Health Center, the region's largest federally qualified health center, is opening its sixth and newest facility on Buffalo's West Side this week, after a "soft opening" in June.

The 26,000-square-foot Riverway clinic, located in a renovated former brick warehouse on Niagara Street near SUNY Buffalo State, will serve as the primary-care center for more than 4,000 patients.

The site's services include internal and family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, nutritional counseling, podiatry and a pharmacy. CEO Joanne Haefner noted that 20% of West Side residents don't have a primary care provider.

The health center bought the 12,000-square-foot building from Kaleida Health in late 2020 and worked with Kirst Construction during 2021 and the first half of 2022 on the $7.3 million redevelopment project to gut and redesign the interior, restore the brick exterior and construct a 13,128-square-foot addition that doubled the two-story building's size.

It's Neighborhood Health Center's third location in Buffalo, with two more in Blasdell and Hamburg and a mobile unit.

“We know that there is a need for quality primary care on Buffalo’s West Side,” Haefner said. “Riverway provides access to help meet that need and address the social determinants of health that many of our patients and beloved community members experience.”