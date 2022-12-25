 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Need groceries? Tops, Wegmans work on plans to reopen, but restocking shelves will take time

Buffalo Blizzard

Nelson Ribera walks through the snowy parking lot of Just Pizza & Wings in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Sunday Dec. 25, 2022.

If you're running low on food and can safely leave your home, you may be thinking a trip to Tops or Wegmans is in order. But you'll have to wait just a bit longer to restock at any of the region's major grocery stores. And even once they reopen, don't expect to see the shelves bursting with product.

Tops Markets locations in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties closed Friday and will not reopen again until 6 a.m. Monday. The Amherst-based grocer has been posting updates to its Facebook page, which will be the place to watch in case anything changes.

Wegmans has also been closed since Friday, but is not yet sure when it will reopen. It will be closed until Monday morning at the earliest, but the grocer promises to have an update about store openings by 11 a.m. Monday.

"The safety of our customers and employees continues to be our top priority," said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans spokesperson, in a statement released Sunday. "Given the current weather situation, all Erie and Niagara County Wegmans stores will remain closed Monday morning."

Even before supermarkets began closing for the blizzard on Friday, a commercial driving ban had been issued and the Thruway had been closed. Although those transporting food are considered essential services, the undriveable conditions made it impossible for trucks to reach supermarkets so that workers could replenish stores. They will have some catching up to do once the roads are clear and stores are back up and running.

