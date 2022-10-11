Nearly 6,000 Erie County homeowners get pre-foreclosure notices

Nearly 6,000 mortgage borrowers in Erie County have received a pre-foreclosure notice in the past 12 months, and nearly 700 are now facing the start of formal foreclosure proceedings in court, as lenders catch up on loan defaults and property seizures that were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Erie County Clerk's office.

According to a new quarterly report being issued Tuesday by Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Western New York Law Center, more than 400 to 500 additional families have been getting a new pre-foreclosure default warning each month since August 2021.

In the last three months since their last Stay in your Home campaign report, 1,350 homeowners in the county have been issued such notices, for a grand total of 5,880 since Aug. 31, 2021. Homeowners in the city of Buffalo have received the most in the last three months, with 199, followed by Cheektowaga at 88, Tonawanda at 83, Hamburg at 47 and Amherst at 43.

And in the last year, four ZIP codes – Buffalo's 14215, Cheektowaga's 14225, Tonawanda's 14150 and West Seneca's 14224 – have each tallied more than 300 notices to homeowners, showing the geographic diversity of the default problems. Four more – 14075 in Hamburg, Williamsville's 14221, 14086 in Lancaster and 14220 in South Buffalo and West Seneca – have accumulated between 200 and 300 each.

The pre-foreclosure notices are issued when a loan is at least 60 days late in payments, though often much more. But they are sent by the lender directly to the borrower, and are not the first step in the legal foreclosure process.

However, that first step – known as a lis pendens filing – is also increasing. According to the report, 692 lis pendens were filed in court in the past 12 months. That's still lower than a typical year, but much higher than the past two years during the pandemic – when state and federal foreclosure moratoriums stopped all but the most egregious cases.

The last of those moratoriums ended in January, enabling lenders to begin working on their enormous backlog. And while that process has been slow, the number of lis pendens filings is steadily rising to pre-Covid levels.

That's prompting increased concern by Kearns and the Law Center because they say many homeowners don't understand the long legal process and instead panic as soon as they get the initial notices, which prompt them to leave their homes before foreclosure is even started, let alone completed. Since the lenders don't own the homes at that point, that results in vacant "zombie" homes that aren't maintained by anyone.

The Stay in Your Home campaign, developed and run jointly by Kearns and the Law Center, is designed to encourage homeowners to stay put throughout the foreclosure process and to use free legal resources that are available to them in order to find solutions. For information, call 716-858-8429.

“These filings mark the beginning of the foreclosure process not the end,” Kearns said. “Erie County homeowners have rights. We want to remind people to stay in your home and reach out for free help if you’re behind.”