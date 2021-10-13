NCIDA yanks incentives from Chinese hotel group

The Chinese investors who are battling to regain control of the AM&A Department Store in Buffalo for a hotel conversion project have suffered another big setback – this time on a boutique hotel project in Niagara Falls.

In a rare move, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency is yanking the tax incentives it awarded three years ago to a Queens, N.Y.-based group led by Xiaomei "Sally" Lu and Tianyi Du, who sought to convert the original Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Niagara Falls into a high-end boutique hotel catering to Asian and other foreign tour groups.

The NCIDA cited a lack of progress on the project and a failure by the company to pay even its reduced property taxes to three jurisdictions, totaling $10,000 so far.

"They have not complied with the terms," said NCIDA attorney Mark J. Gabriele. "We think it’s appropriate to move forward with termination of the project ... The fact that it's made it to this shows our frustration."

Gabriele said IDA officials have been in touch with a representative of the company, who indicated they are also uncertain of the project's future, and are exploring options. An unidentified third party has also expressed interest in buying it. In the meantime, the three taxing jurisdictions could pursue a tax or mortgage foreclosure if they chose.