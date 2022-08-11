 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCIDA gives tax breaks to Frontier House, Trek projects

frontierhouse

The Frontier House in Lewiston. 

 John Hickey/News file photo
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday gave the green light to tax break requests for Ellicott Development Co.'s planned $5.29 million rehabilitation of Lewiston's historic Frontier House and a proposed $25.8 million facility for electronics instrument maker Trek Inc. in Cambria.

The NCIDA approved more than $650,000 in tax breaks, including a 10-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes that would save $447,652 in property taxes, plus a sales tax incentive of $165,436 and a mortgage-recording tax abatement of $39,693.

Ellicott now hopes to seek building permits later this summer, start reconstruction work, and finish by next summer. Ellicott plans to restore the landmark former inn at 460 Center St. and turn much of it into a boutique Airbnb. The Buffalo-based developer will renovate the 198-year-old structure, creating at least six short-term rentals for tourists and five market-rate apartments on two floors, along with a restaurant or other commercial space on two other levels.

Built in 1824, and located on nearly an acre of land just an eighth of a mile up a hill from the Niagara River, Frontier House has hosted Charles Dickens, Henry Clay, Daniel Webster, Mark Twain and President William McKinley among its historic guests. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in July 1974, but it's been vacant since 2004. Its last use was as a McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

Ellicott acquired it in 2019 Plans call for the basement and first floor to offer 3,586 square feet of space, including a 2,500-square-foot restaurant and bar, and nearly as much space for offices or retail, according to Ellicott's application to the NCIDA. The Airbnb units and some long-term apartment rental space would take up the second and third floors, along with the fourth-floor attic.

$5.56 million in subsidies for Trek project

Meanwhile, CALF Development Associates – an affiliate of Frank J. Campofelice's Walden Development Group – is getting $5.56 million in tax breaks for its project to construct a 110,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse hub for Trek, using most of a 20.4-acre farm field and seasonal corn maze in Cambria, at 5274 Junction Road.

Advanced Energy Industries, the Colorado-based company that acquired Trek in 2018, received a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes that would save $4.28 million on property taxes, as well as sales tax relief of $1.11 million and mortgage-recording tax abatement of $160,200.

The project would include space and equipment for manufacturing, warehousing, distribution and offices, giving the company space for its existing operations and short-term growth. And it would have room to add another 100,000 square feet of expansion space for mid-term to long-term growth.

Trek, which is currently based in the City of Lockport's former Harrison Radiator plant, now called Harrison Place, provides electrostatic detection and measurement tools for the semiconductor, aerospace and other industries. It employs 205 workers, and plans to add another 100 jobs within three years.

NCIDA also approved a $90,000 increase in a prior tax break for CVE Group's CVE US EI3 Wheatfield, which is constructing a 4-megawatt community solar project on 54.21 acres of land on Lockport Road in Sanborn. The costs of the $13.02 million project – which hasn't started – have gone up because of inflation, so the company asked for an increase.

Chunk of Frontier House payment satisfies liens

Chunk of Frontier House payment satisfies liens

A sizable proportion of the $800,000 sale price for the historic Frontier House ended up being paid to EI Team, an Amherst architectural and engineering firm, and its president, Hormoz Mansouri. Public records show that between late 2018 and last week, Mansouri and his company filed six mechanics’ liens against companies owned by former Frontier House owner Richard A.

Lewiston's Frontier House sold to entity led by Paladino

Lewiston's Frontier House sold to entity led by Paladino

The future of the Frontier House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places but vacant since 2004, now rests with one of Western New York’s leading developers. The Lewiston landmark was sold for $800,000 to a new entity, 4600 Group LLC, half-owned by William A. Paladino, CEO of Ellicott Development Co. Jeffrey Williams, onetime Niagara County Legislature clerk, owns

Five expansion projects are getting nearly $400,000 in grants from National Grid

