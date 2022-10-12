NCIDA extends benefits for two delayed projects

A pair of delayed real estate projects in Niagara Falls and Lewiston are moving forward, as the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday extended and expanded tax breaks that were previously awarded for the initiatives.

Cerrone Estate Properties is more than doubling the size of a facility for manufacturer Tecmotiv (USA) Inc. at 1500 James Ave. in Niagara Falls, by constructing a 24,000-square-foot addition to the existing 20,000-square-foot production building.

Cerrone experienced "some difficulties with financing" that delayed the start of the project, but officials believe they've overcome them, said NCIDA Counsel Mark Gabriele. He said the developer now plans to move ahead with the project within the next 60 days, but the original tax break approval will have expired by then. So NCIDA agreed to extend it through March 2023.

Separately, Ontario-based Saturn Solar already received approval early this year for $271,566 in sales and mortgage-recording tax breaks for its $9.1 million project to construct a 5-megawatt solar farm on 33 acres of vacant land at 4616 Townline Road in Lewiston.

But the project was delayed by several factors, including municipal approval from the Town of Lewiston, which Saturn just received last month.

Since then, costs have gone up, so the company sought and received an additional $94,234 in combined tax breaks to cover the added expenses.