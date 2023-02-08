Defying criticism from two state lawmakers over what they had termed a loophole, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday granted $142,077 in tax breaks to a Niagara Falls developer and restaurant operator who plans to open the region's first A&W Restaurant in the city's tourism district.

Rejecting accusations of "wasteful subsidies" from State Sen. Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera, NCIDA officials said they had reviewed the project carefully, were acting in full compliance with state laws and would not have brought the project forward for approval otherwise.

"I took umbrage when I heard the word loophole, because that’s going around the statute. This is the statute," said NCIDA counsel Mark Gabriele. "If it did not meet the guidelines, we would not have had it before this board."

Muhammad Shoaib and his wife, Hina Qureshi, are hoping to open a franchise of the national restaurant chain at 303 Rainbow Blvd., at the corner of Third Street, after renovating a run-down former souvenir shop that once housed the Daredevil Museum into a 2,155-square-foot restaurant. The 45-seat A&W would be located next to the Cambria Hotel, across from the Jefferson Apartments.

Shoaib sought sales tax relief and a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property, with the developer and NCIDA officials citing its proposed location in a distressed area and as a tourism destination to justify the assistance for the $1.235 million project. Shoaib noted a lack of available and affordable options for dining for tourists in downtown Niagara Falls, particularly for families, and said he wanted to fill that gap with recognizable brands.

Shoaib – who operates 12 Papa John's pizza and Church's Texas Chicken franchises – is also planning to open a Moe's Southwest Grill a block away at the four-story Wingate by Wyndham Hotel, at 333 Rainbow. He was approved last month for $30,000 in sales tax breaks on that $510,000 project as well, for the same reasons.

But Ryan – a frequent critic of IDAs and tax incentives – joined with Rivera to denounce the planned tax breaks, urging the NCIDA to reverse course and calling for passage of legislation to close what they termed a loophole that allows retail projects to benefit from incentives meant to bolster tourism and help struggling urban areas. They said they wanted to rein in such tax breaks, which Ryan called an "egregious waste of taxpayer dollars."

Restaurants and other retail businesses generally are barred from IDA tax breaks, unless located in a distressed area, because those firms typically do not bring new money into a region and expand a region's economy. Retail firms frequently get their sales by attracting consumers from other local businesses.

Gabriele dismissed Ryan's arguments. "The distressed area exception to retail is part of the statute. It was put in years and years ago, to incite businesses to come to highly distressed areas with their construction and their projects," he said.

Gabriele and Shoaib also said there was confusion over previous comments Shoaib made that he would be able to proceed with the two projects even without tax relief. Such a need is a critical condition of IDA incentives.

"I definitely need IDA help for these projects. That’s why we are here," Shoaib said.

The NCIDA also approved grants of $185,250 and $76,500 toward Shoaib's A&W and Moe's projects from the Cataract Tourism Fund, which is designed specifically to support tourism-related projects in Niagara Falls, except hotels. Both restaurants are slated to open by May, with 30 new jobs within two years. "They have an aggressive timeline," said Deputy NCIDA Director Andrea Klyczek.