A warehouse project under construction in Middleport for two related e-commerce distributors will get nearly $200,000 in additional tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, after a spike in construction and equipment costs drove up expenses.

Brent Industries is building a 107,500-square-foot distribution and assembly facility on 14 acres at 9745 Rochester Road for its online stores, KJM Motorsports and Outdoor Furnace Supply. KJM provides after-market parts for snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and golf carts, while Outdoor Furnace distributes outdoor wood boilers, as well as equipment for radiant heat and geothermal heating systems.

Both are large global parts distributors, but Brent is running out of room at its facilities on Mountain Road in Royalton and Bates Road in Medina because of increased demand.

The new consolidated facility will have 30-foot-high ceilings in the warehouse, fulfillment and assembly space, and will have a 2,500-square-foot showroom and 7,500 square feet of office space. The company employs 27, but plans to add 12 jobs over three years.

The $12.6 million project had been approved in 2021 for $1.4 million in sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks. It was supposed to be completed by mid-2022, but has been delayed, and costs have risen, prompting its request for another $178,000 in benefits.

The NCIDA on Wednesday also approved micro-enterprise grants of $25,000 each for:

• Marcus the Barber, a two-year-old Newfane business owned by Marcus Hamilton that is moving from a residence to a leased space.

• NAZ716 Inc., a business and cultural center on Williams Road in the Town of Niagara that offers leased spaces to a variety of businesses, and plans to expand by adding a business training lab to support potential entrepreneurs.

• Bina & Gill, a woman- and veteran-owned vineyard on 11 acres in Cambria that plans to set up an aquaponics greenhouse, pond and in-house apiary to grow organic greens, fruits, vegetables and fish.

• Wolf Equipment Repair in Lewiston, a mobile heavy equipment repair and service provider for industrial, construction and large equipment companies, which needs more machinery and equipment.

• Red Dragon's Hoard, a gaming store and facility on Military Road in Niagara Falls that sells gaming products and offers live gaming and lessons.