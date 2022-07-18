NCIDA approves tax breaks for Edwards Vacuum, Lockport Schools credit union projects

A Wheatfield manufacturer and a Lockport credit union won tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, allowing the two projects valued at $5 million to proceed.

David R. Chamberlain’s DRC Development plans to build a 36,000-square-foot warehouse addition for Edwards Vacuum, where it will store and distribute its products. Edwards, now owned by Atlas Copco, already has a 64,000-square-foot facility at 6416 Inducon Drive, which DRC built for it in 2012, but the new space will allow Atlas to bring its other brands to the Wheatfield facility as well.

DRC will get $1.9 million in tax breaks over 15 years for the $3 million project.

Meanwhile, Lockport Schools Federal Credit Union will get $190,800 in property tax breaks over 10 years for its $2.11 million project to replace its current 1,364-square-foot building at 360 S. Transit Road with a 2,856-square-foot building that is handicapped-accessible and includes a drive-thru.

The NCIDA also granted another six-month extension for the Olcott Yacht Club expansion in Newfane, and approved a Covid relief loan of up to $50,000 to Hydraulic Race Co. for working capital and equipment.