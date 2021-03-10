NCIDA approves incentives for Lockport electronics maker's 60-job expansion

Sixty new high-tech jobs are scheduled to come to Lockport in the next three years, thanks to a major expansion of the Trek Inc. electronic implement plant.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a sales tax exemption for building materials and equipment for the plant, saving the company an estimated $396,600 on its $8.2 million project.
Since moving from Medina in 2013, Trek has used two floors of Building 4 at Harrison Place, at Walnut and Washburn streets. Now it plans to take over the 32,000-square-foot third floor for what it calls a "high-voltage center of excellence."
The owners, Advanced Energy Industries of Denver, plan to bring more of their manufacturing to Lockport. Trek employs 127 people in Lockport now; its promise to the NCIDA is to increase that number by 60 within three years.
The company's long-range plans call for a possible further expansion four to six years from now at a cost of $4 million to $7 million, adding another 50 to 100 jobs.
Huron Sprinklers
A North Tonawanda company that designs, sells and installs lawn sprinkler systems plans to move to a new location within the city.
Huron Sprinklers, owned by Anthony Pulli, has bought a 1.4-acre lot at 95 Schenck St., where it intends to erect a new 10,000-square-foot facility. The company has outgrown its current 2,000-square-foot building at 299 Payne Ave., according to Andrea Klyczek, NCIDA assistant director.
"I'm excited. I've been waiting for this since 2004," Pulli told the board.
He applied for a 10-year incentive package – payments in lieu of property taxes, a sales tax exemption on building materials and equipment for the building, and an exemption from Niagara County's mortgage recording tax – under the name of his new corporate entity, AMP Real Estate Holdings of Erie County.
The incentives would save the company $45,352 on its $523,000 project, the agency staff estimated. The company promised to add seven new jobs to its current workforce of 11 full-timers and seven part-timers.
The new facility will be a 50-by-200-foot pole barn, 16 feet high, with several large doors and 30 to 35 parking spaces for the company's truck fleet. Huron will occupy 51% of the space and lease the rest to another tenant or two.
After a public hearing on a date to be determined, the NCIDA board is expected to vote on the deal April 14.
Tecmotiv USA
Also Wednesday, the NCIDA approved an incentive package for an expansion of the Tecmotiv USA plant on James Avenue in Niagara Falls.
The company employs 55 people to upgrade, repair, modify and provide parts for military armored vehicles. The $1.78 million expansion, which will enlarge the plant from 20,000 square feet to 44,000 square feet, will add about 10 jobs within three years.
Tecmotiv has leased the plant since 1996 from Cerrone Estate Properties of Youngstown, and intends to sign another 10-year extension of the lease, according to its NCIDA application.
The incentives include reduced property taxes for 15 years, a sales tax exemption on building materials and equipment, and an exemption from the mortgage recording tax. The NCIDA staff estimated those benefits will save the company $807,552 over 15 years.