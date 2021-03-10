NCIDA approves incentives for Lockport electronics maker's 60-job expansion

Sixty new high-tech jobs are scheduled to come to Lockport in the next three years, thanks to a major expansion of the Trek Inc. electronic implement plant.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a sales tax exemption for building materials and equipment for the plant, saving the company an estimated $396,600 on its $8.2 million project.

Since moving from Medina in 2013, Trek has used two floors of Building 4 at Harrison Place, at Walnut and Washburn streets. Now it plans to take over the 32,000-square-foot third floor for what it calls a "high-voltage center of excellence."

The owners, Advanced Energy Industries of Denver, plan to bring more of their manufacturing to Lockport. Trek employs 127 people in Lockport now; its promise to the NCIDA is to increase that number by 60 within three years.

The company's long-range plans call for a possible further expansion four to six years from now at a cost of $4 million to $7 million, adding another 50 to 100 jobs.

Huron Sprinklers

A North Tonawanda company that designs, sells and installs lawn sprinkler systems plans to move to a new location within the city.