NCIDA approves $5 million in tax breaks for North Tonawanda apartments

A new apartment complex in North Tonawanda is getting nearly $5 million in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The NCIDA approved nearly $4.98 million in tax breaks for VisoneCo Site Development, which plans to construct a 148,000-square-foot market-rate apartment building at 624 River Road, with 110 units across five floors. The $23.1 million project will be built on 3.7 acres of vacant brownfield land, alongside the earlier River's Edge apartment project that Visone put up next door.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Separately, general contractor Armand Cerrone Inc.'s Micbarcer Realty Company Inc. is renovating a 15,000-square-foot former food outlet store at 298 Hyde Park Blvd. in Niagara Falls for Buffalo-based Delaware North, which has a 13-year lease with New York State Parks as a food vendor and operator. Delaware North will use the facility – which will include a full kitchen installation – for off-season storage, while preparing food there during the tourist season.

NCIDA approved $368,752 in tax breaks for the $598,930 project.

And Ontario-based Saturn Solar was approved for $271,566 in sales and mortgage tax breaks for its $9.1 million project to put up a 5-megawatt solar farm on 33 acres of vacant land at 4616 Townline Road in Lewiston.

Additionally, NCIDA approved Covid relief grants to three small businesses in the county:

$50,000 to 87Buf LLC, which owns 87Buf Sports Bar at 8676 Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls, to hire two new part-time cooks and buy more inventory and equipment. The bar was shut down for four months during Covid, and then reopened at only half capacity.

$47,000 to Gonzalez Boxing, which operates the Fightnight Boxing Club at 2421 Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. It lost significant business after it shut down for six months during Covid and members remained hesitant to return to gyms. It plans to hire one full-time staff person, buy more equipment and market itself.

$30,500 to Iroquois Energy Group, an energy supplier that sells gas, propane and other fuel primarily to Native American companies in the United States and Canada. Business fell significantly with reduced driving and the closed international border during Covid. The company plans to invest in safety supplies and equipment, for a touch-free delivery system, and will hire at least one full-time position.

NCIDA has now closed out its Covid relief fund, after doling out $1.5 million to 35 applicants.