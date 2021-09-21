 Skip to main content
NCCC names Maureen Henderson to head business development center
NCCC names Maureen Henderson to head business development center

Maureen Henderson
Dale Anderson

Niagara County Community College has named Maureen Henderson as director of its Small Business Development Center. She succeeds Lynn Oswald, who retired Sept. 1 after 12 years as director.

Henderson, a business adviser since 2007 with the Small Business Development Center, previously worked in financial services and owned a successful small business. She is a New York State Advanced Certified Business Adviser.

An Olcott resident, she is former president of the Newfane Business Association and chaired the Newfane Town Celebration. She has been treasurer of Lockport Main Street Inc. since 2016.

Henderson earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s in business administration from St. Bonaventure University. She is a recipient of the Newfane Business Association’s Business Person of the Year Award and Buffalo Business First’s 40 Under 40 Award.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

