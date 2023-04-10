The Seneca Nation is getting into the recreational cannabis business.

Nativa Cannabis will become the first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary, when it opens Wednesday on the Nation’s sovereign Niagara territory in Niagara Falls.

The 2,500-square-foot facility at 765 Niagara St. is at the corner of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, next to the Seneca One Stop fuel station and convenience store.

It will be open to customers ages 21 and older and will operate seven days a week.

Plans for the dispensary were first announced in November. However, recreational marijuana has been sold on Seneca territory for over a year, starting shortly after New York legalized it in 2021.

The shops are located on sovereign territory, which allows the stores to get around the plodding state rule-making and retail license process and get a jump on would-be competitors in the legal pot market. And the state has not bothered them.

The Seneca Nation created a Cannabis Department and Hemp Compliance Administrator to help regulate the production of cannabis on Seneca Nation territory. But most businesses took it on their own to get started, and at that time, the Nation had declined to discuss it.

The opening of state-sanctioned dispensaries has been held up in Western New York due to a federal lawsuit that had caused a monthslong stay in the state approving licenses for area retail applicants. The state approved its first retail licenses in November.