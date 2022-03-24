National tire, custom wheel retailer looks to open in WNY

A national retailer of tires and custom wheels has plans to open its first location in Western New York.

RNR Tire Express is scoping the area for a location, with the goal of having the local store up and running by the fall.

A spokesperson for Tampa-based RNR Tire Express said the company does not know yet where in Western New York it will choose for the location.

RNR Tire Express now has more than 160 locations in 26 states, including New York. The Western New York location will be owned by Preferred Capital Concepts.

According to reports, the business has sought to expand in New York since 2019, planning 55 additional locations over several years in areas such as New York City, Albany, Binghamton, Plattsburgh, Elmira, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica and Watertown, as well as Buffalo.

So far, it has opened one location in the state, in Queensbury, north of Albany.

