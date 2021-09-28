National Grid reaches deal to increase electric rates

National Grid will raise delivery rates for its electric customers by around 2% – or around $24 a year – during each of the next three years under a new rate plan hammered out by the utility, regulators and industry groups.

The proposed rate settlement, which still must be approved by the state Public Service Commission, would increase delivery charges by an average of $2 a month for a typical residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours of power.

The rate agreement would replace National Grid's existing rate plan, which expired at the end of June. The rate agreement, if approved by the PSC, would take effect at the beginning of January.

The settlement follows more than a year of review after National Grid filed for a $100.4 million increase in its electricity delivery rates at the end of July 2020.

The joint proposal spreads the rate increase over three years instead of the one-year deal National Grid originally requested, although company officials said at the time that they hoped for a longer-term deal that would spread the rate hike over more years.

The agreement would increase the typical residential customer's average monthly bill by $1.88 a month in the first and second years and by $2.23 a month during the third.