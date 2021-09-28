National Grid reaches deal to increase electric rates

National Grid will raise delivery rates for its electric customers by around 2% – or around $24 a year – during each of the next three years under a new rate plan hammered out by the utility, regulators and industry groups.
The proposed rate settlement, which still must be approved by the state Public Service Commission, would increase delivery charges by an average of $2 a month for a typical residential customer using 600 kilowatt-hours of power.
The rate agreement would replace National Grid's existing rate plan, which expired at the end of June. The rate agreement, if approved by the PSC, would take effect at the beginning of January.
The settlement follows more than a year of review after National Grid filed for a $100.4 million increase in its electricity delivery rates at the end of July 2020.
The joint proposal spreads the rate increase over three years instead of the one-year deal National Grid originally requested, although company officials said at the time that they hoped for a longer-term deal that would spread the rate hike over more years.
The agreement would increase the typical residential customer's average monthly bill by $1.88 a month in the first and second years and by $2.23 a month during the third.
The rate increases only apply to the cost of delivering electricity and natural gas to consumers – the only portion of utility bills regulated by the PSC. A consumer’s monthly bill also includes the actual price of the electricity or natural gas used by consumers, which is based on market prices and is sold to the utility’s customers at cost.
The agreement includes $2.4 billion in capital investments by the utility to improve the safety and reliability of its electricity transmission network, utility officials said.
It also includes enhancements to its energy affordability programs by expanding the existing manual enrollment process and giving participants an exemption from reconnection fees.
The agreement also calls for "significant increases" in the utility's programs to encourage the development of clean energy alternatives, including investments in its transmission grid that would help with the development of renewable energy projects and promote the use of alternative heating sources, such as geothermal and heat pumps. It also will increase spending on initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles, utility officials said.
"The proposal will allow us to invest in programs necessary to maintain the safety and reliability of our networks and implement new initiatives to accelerate the transition to a cleaner energy future," said Rudy Wynter, National Grid's New York president.
The settlement was reached after negotiations between National Grid, the PSC's staff and other groups from the energy and retail industries, along with labor representatives. Several consumer and environmental groups said they did not support the joint proposal, but would not oppose it.