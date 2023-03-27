National Grid is providing $1.9 million in economic development grants to support several area projects.
Thermo Fisher is receiving a $500,000 grant to support a $76 million expansion of its facility on Grand Island. The funds will help offset costs associated with utility infrastructure upgrades.
The other projects receiving grants are:
• $375,000 to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, to support the new West Side Bazaar and converting a vacant Bailey Avenue house into office space.
• $300,000 for a distribution center developed by Uniland in the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.
• $281,000 for a new warehouse developed by Sonwil in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.
• $111,000 for Pine Pharmaceuticals' expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.
• $300,000 to support redevelopment of two vacant Hertel Avenue buildings.
• $50,000 to help restore a fire-damaged building and garage at 1076 Elmwood Ave.