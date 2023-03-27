National Grid is providing $1.9 million in economic development grants to support several area projects.

Thermo Fisher is receiving a $500,000 grant to support a $76 million expansion of its facility on Grand Island. The funds will help offset costs associated with utility infrastructure upgrades.

The other projects receiving grants are:

• $375,000 to the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, to support the new West Side Bazaar and converting a vacant Bailey Avenue house into office space.

• $300,000 for a distribution center developed by Uniland in the Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna.

• $281,000 for a new warehouse developed by Sonwil in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

• $111,000 for Pine Pharmaceuticals' expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.

• $300,000 to support redevelopment of two vacant Hertel Avenue buildings.

• $50,000 to help restore a fire-damaged building and garage at 1076 Elmwood Ave.