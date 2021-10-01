 Skip to main content
National Grid plans emergency response barn in Lancaster
295 Cemetery Road

This grassy and brush-filled vacant property in the Town of Lancaster could be the site of a new National Grid emergency response facility for storing vehicles and equipment needed after a storm.

Hoping to fill a gap in its emergency response network, National Grid is proposing to construct a one-story warehouse in the Town of Lancaster, where it would keep trucks and replacement equipment for easier access after major storms disrupt service in that part of its territory.

The facility would be used "to store equipment and to help streamline our process for responding to emergencies," National Grid spokesman David Bertola said. That will speed up repairs for customers around that region.

The company already has similar "barns" in Batavia, Niagara Falls, Olean, Fredonia, Stowe and on Kensington Avenue in Buffalo. But it needed that mid-county presence so that "when we connect the dots, the lines aren't as long between them," Bertola explained.

Ironically, he noted, the company doesn't have any customers in Lancaster, "but it's strategic to us."

The proposed facility at 295 Cemetery Road would consist of a 55,000-square-foot pre-engineered metal building, with 7,120 square feet of office space for a handful of workers, plus significant space for maintenance and storm repair vehicles.

The project would be erected by Kulback's Construction, which would own it and lease it to National Grid. The lot is currently vacant, with trees, brush and shrubs.

The proposal is under review by the Lancaster Planning Board and Town Board, pending an environmental review before municipal approvals and building permits.

Officials hope to start construction in the first quarter of next year, with completion within eight to 10 months, said Chris Streng, project manager for Kulback's.

