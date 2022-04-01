National Grid is spending big to boost manufacturing

A: The hope is that by putting new equipment at Dunkirk, those pieces of equipment – whether it's breakers, switches, the new control house – will all be less susceptible to any type of failure.

Q: National Grid did a similar project in Tonawanda. How has that worked out?

A: We've definitely noticed some of the issues we had previously with aging equipment at Huntley has been resolved, because we have new and modern equipment at the Huntley switch yard.

Q: Will the Niagara Falls upgrades benefit residential or commercial customers?

A: With the distribution stations, it will be primarily residential [customers]. But you also have small commercial [customers] that are served out of those stations. You could have a little strip plaza or individual stores. You could even have smaller manufacturing customers served out of one of those distribution stations, as well.

Q: What's the upshot of all this work?

A: We see the need to rebuild our infrastructure and make sure we're meeting and exceeding our customer expectations when it comes to reliability. The rate filing that was recently approved by the Public Service Commission allows us to continue on that path of investing in our infrastructure .

Matt Glynn

