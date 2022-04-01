National Grid is spending big to boost manufacturing

Big manufacturing operations need lots of power to keep humming.
Ensuring those customers have a reliable supply of energy is one reason National Grid is spending nearly $130 million on its equipment in two parts of Western New York.
In Dunkirk, the utility is investing $47 million to separate its operations from NRG's Dunkirk Generating Station and install new equipment. NRG mothballed the plant six years ago.
National Grid carried out a similar project at NRG's shuttered Huntley Generating Station in the Town of Tonawanda, to support operations including General Motors' engine plant.
In Niagara Falls, the utility is spending $80 million on new substations and related equipment. A focal point is replacing its century-old Harper transmission substation with a new facility on Royal Avenue.
Ken Kujawa, National Grid's regional director, talked about why the investments are important to keeping manufacturers running smoothly in the region:
Q: How do these investments in Dunkirk benefit manufacturers?
A: The hope is that by putting new equipment at Dunkirk, those pieces of equipment – whether it's breakers, switches, the new control house – will all be less susceptible to any type of failure.
Q: National Grid did a similar project in Tonawanda. How has that worked out?
A: We've definitely noticed some of the issues we had previously with aging equipment at Huntley has been resolved, because we have new and modern equipment at the Huntley switch yard.
Q: Will the Niagara Falls upgrades benefit residential or commercial customers?
A: With the distribution stations, it will be primarily residential [customers]. But you also have small commercial [customers] that are served out of those stations. You could have a little strip plaza or individual stores. You could even have smaller manufacturing customers served out of one of those distribution stations, as well.
Q: What's the upshot of all this work?
A: We see the need to rebuild our infrastructure and make sure we're meeting and exceeding our customer expectations when it comes to reliability. The rate filing that was recently approved by the Public Service Commission allows us to continue on that path of investing in our infrastructure .
Matt Glynn