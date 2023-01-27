 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Grid Foundation donates $500,000 for blizzard relief

The National Grid Foundation is donating $500,000 for blizzard relief in Western New York.

The contribution is in addition to $500,000 donated earlier this month by National Grid.

"This combined $1 million will provide relief to people in our communities who were impacted by this unprecedented storm, and we’re grateful for our community partners who are always there when our neighbors need them," said Ed White, executive director of the National Grid Foundation and vice president of social impact for National Grid.

The foundation's donation will be spread among the same four organizations as the utility's donation earlier this month: FeedMore WNY, Back to Basics Ministries, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, and the Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Matt Glynn

