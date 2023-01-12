 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Grid donating $500,000 for blizzard relief

  • Updated
  • 0
Blizzard 2022

National Grid lineman Patrick Winn restores service to a home on Sobieski Street on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
National Grid will donate $500,000 to a total of four organizations, to help families and individuals recover from the blizzard.

The utility will donate funds to FeedMore WNY, Back to Basics Ministries, United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, and the Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross. The amount that will be donated to each organization is still being determined.

National Grid also said customers who have experienced hardships as a result of the storm will have late payment fees waived for bills with due dates between Dec. 23 and Feb. 20.

Customers looking to take advantage of the program or establish a payment plan should call 800-443-1837. National Grid also offers flexible payment options and other bill solutions through its Winter Customer Savings Initiative.

Back to Basics will host a community resources event, sponsored by National Grid, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium. National Grid staff will answer questions, connect customers with assistance programs, offer payment options and discuss other solutions.

