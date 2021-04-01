National Grid awards $400,000 in grants to Northland projects

Two Northland Corridor development projects will receive $390,000 in grants from National Grid to support rehabilitation efforts.

National Grid announced it will provide $290,000 toward the project at 631 Northland Ave. and $100,000 toward the work at 777 Northland, as part of the company's commitment to help revitalize the historic manufacturing district on Buffalo's East Side.

“For almost two decades, National Grid has played a significant supportive role in Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s various economic development initiatives, and they are a prime contributor to the success of the Northland Corridor project on Buffalo’s East Side,” said 's outgoing president, Peter Cammarata.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is renovating the abandoned 41,000-square-foot building at 631 Northland – a former metal fabrication shop dating to 1953 – into light industrial workspace. The project includes a $12 million environmental remediation, abatement of hazardous and regulated materials, a new roof, new electricity service, HVAC and plumbing, among other factors.