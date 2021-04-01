 Skip to main content
National Grid awards $400,000 in grants to Northland projects
0 comments

Two Northland Corridor development projects will receive $390,000 in grants from National Grid to support rehabilitation efforts.

National Grid announced it will provide $290,000 toward the project at 631 Northland Ave. and $100,000 toward the work at 777 Northland, as part of the company's commitment to help revitalize the historic manufacturing district on Buffalo's East Side.

“For almost two decades, National Grid has played a significant supportive role in Buffalo Urban Development Corporation’s various economic development initiatives, and they are a prime contributor to the success of the Northland Corridor project on Buffalo’s East Side,” said 's outgoing president, Peter Cammarata.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is renovating the abandoned 41,000-square-foot building at 631 Northland – a former metal fabrication shop dating to 1953 – into light industrial workspace. The project includes a $12 million environmental remediation, abatement of hazardous and regulated materials, a new roof, new electricity service, HVAC and plumbing, among other factors.

At 777 Northland, BUDC plans to demolish part of an 86,000-square-foot building to create a shovel-ready development site, as part of a multiphased project. The building, which dates to 1913, was originally used by Otis Elevator Co., and later by Buffalo Stainless Casting Corp. and Curtiss-Wright Corp., before it was abandoned and left vacant in the 1990s.

The grants are funded by National Grid's Brownfield Redevelopment Program, which supports utility-related infrastructure improvements and other costs for redeveloping brownfields.

The awards follow the company's prior support for the Northland Workforce Training Center at 683 Northland Ave., which anchors the entire light-industrial Northland campus. National Grid provided $550,000 in economic development grants and a $10,000 donation for a van to take students to and from the facility.

“Our grants exemplify the kind of supportive role that National Grid can provide to customers who are looking to grow, rehab or rebuild,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa. “It’s always gratifying to see progress on such important, forward-thinking projects that are designed to sustain or grow jobs and the economy.”

