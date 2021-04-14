National Grid awards $1.3 million in grants to support eight projects

Eight Western New York redevelopment projects – six in Buffalo – will receive more than $1.3 million from National Grid to support economic development projects across the region.
Coupled with prior grants, the company has now provided more than $2.5 million for 15 regional projects since September.
“We’re proud to work with customers who deliver visionary projects that revitalize our communities, including initiatives to reinvigorate older buildings or vacant parcels, turning them into new manufacturing sites, retail stores, commercial centers and apartments,” said National Grid Regional Director Ken Kujawa.
The grants include:
- $300,000 for Jon Williams' OSC Holdings' $15.5 million transformation of the former Schoellkopf and Buffalo Color Corp. powerhouse building at 140 Lee St. into the Power House at Color Park. The former boiler building that dates to 1917 was once a key component of Buffalo's heavy industry and later was used by Buffalo Color, which made dyes to color blue jeans and other materials. After sitting vacant for 25 years, it will become an entertainment and events center, with a rooftop patio, offices and apartments.
- $280,000 to Time Release Properties, which is spending $35 million to construct a 290,000-square-foot facility at the former Bethlehem Steel plant site in Lackawanna, replacing its current 120,000-square-foot building at 205 Dingens St. Time Release's parent, TMP Technologies, makes the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser for Procter & Gamble. It plans to add 60 jobs.
- $250,000 for Ellicott Development Co. to convert the historic former Hens & Kelly Building in downtown Buffalo into a six-story facility with retail space, commercial offices and apartments. The grant will offset some of the multimillion-dollar cleanup at the century-old, 140,000-square-foot building at 478 Main St.
- $245,000 to Newfane-based medical device maker PlasticWeld Systems to offset costs for upgrading machinery on its new three-phase power supply. The company needs the upgrade to operate its new machines, which will streamline and boost production while improving the quality of its products. It's also adding jobs.
- $100,000 to Ellicott Development's conversion of a 19th-century building at 177 Elm St. in downtown Buffalo into retail space and nine market-rate apartments. The 10,240-square-foot building – part of a row of 19th-century buildings – has been vacant for 15 years, and Ellicott is working with the state to restore the building's exterior to its original appearance, while creating a historic designation for the row of Elm Street structures.
- $100,000 for Drew Blum of Derby to renovate the former Wurlitzer and Tent City Building at 674 Main St. into first-floor commercial space and apartments on the next four floors, dubbed the Wurlitzer Flats. The building, which dates to 1895, was originally used by A.E. Perron Co. to make automobiles, sleighs, harnesses and other products, and is now part of the city's Theater Historic Preservation District.
- $57,000 for Mono Systems to upgrade the electricity infrastructure at its Buffalo facility, so it can reduce costs and support two new manufacturing lines for PVC cable hider products. Mono makes products used by electrical contractors and engineers to safely manage cords, cables and wires.
- $25,000 to Arrowhead Spring Vineyards in Lockport to install solar panels on the roof of its winery production building, in the last phase of a $1 million multiyear capital project.