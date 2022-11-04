 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Fuel's profits are soaring, but the company says a slowdown is coming

National Fuel HICKEY

David Bauer at National Fuel headquarters.

Soaring natural gas prices have been good for National Fuel Gas Co.'s profits – but company officials said Friday that the boom may be running out of steam.

The Amherst-based energy company said Friday that it expects its profits – which jumped by 81% in its latest quarter – to keep rising, but at a slower pace than it expected just three months ago.

The reason: The rising natural gas prices that are pushing up profits at its natural gas drilling business in western Pennsylvania are expected to start declining – and to drop a little faster than the company expected this summer.

As a result, the company now predicts that its adjusted operating profits will rise by 13% during the fiscal year that started in October, down from a 27% jump it forecast in August.

"The fourth quarter was a terrific ending to a very strong fiscal year," said David P. Bauer, National Fuel's president and chief executive officer. "As we enter fiscal 2023, the outlook for National Fuel is excellent."

But the expected easing of natural gas prices means it won't be quite as lucrative for National Fuel as it once expected.

Buckle up and bundle up, Americans’ utility bills are expected to escalate. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The company said it expects its adjusted profits during the current fiscal year to range between $6.450 and $6.90 per share. While that's up from the $5.88 it earned during the fiscal year that ended in September, it's down from the $7.25 to $7.75 per share range it forecast in August.

The drop stems from National Fuel's scaled-back expectations for natural gas prices, which it now predicts will average around $6 per 1,000 square feet through March, and then ease to around $4.75 during the spring and summer of next year. That's down about 4% from its forecast in August.

National Fuel said it expects its overall production to grow by about 8% this year, even though the company sold its oil drilling operations in California earlier this year.

National Fuel dealing with stinky situation in Southtowns

National Fuel dealing with stinky situation in Southtowns

The company said, at about 9 a.m., it discovered that odorant pumps from a nearby natural gas facility were pumping elevated levels of the required mercaptan, a compound that smells like rotten eggs and is added to odorless natural gas to ensure leaks are detected.

