National Fuel workers threaten to strike

A union representing National Fuel Gas workers in Southwestern New York and Northwest Pennsylvania is holding out the possibility of going on strike amid a contract dispute with the utility.

Members of IBEW Local 2154 have voted to give their union the authority to call a strike. It doesn't necessarily mean a strike will occur, but the vote gives union leadership to call one. Local 2154 has not announced its intentions.

The previous labor contract between National Fuel and 242 workers represented by Local 2154 – about 30 of whom work in New York state – expired April 13. The unionized workers voted on April 8 to reject what National Fuel presented as its "best and final offer" for a new contract.

National Fuel has implemented the terms of its final offer. "National Fuel values its workforce and its objective is to provide a fair and equitable contract with competitive wages and benefits to all our employees," said Karen Merkel, a spokeswoman for the utility.

Local 2154 has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board over National Fuel's bargaining, said Heather Owczarzak, business manager for the local.

The union says its main contract concerns are compensation and terms of employment. Local 2154 contends under the contract terms imposed by National Fuel, most workers in Southwest New York and Northwest Pennsylvania will have wages 20% lower than National Fuel workers in neighboring regions. The union contends those workers in neighboring regions also have stronger terms of employment in the case of disciplinary matters.

National Fuel countered that regional wage differentials have been reflected in contracts with Local 2154 "for generations," reflecting in part the cost-of-living differences between metro Buffalo and north-central Pennsylvania. And the utility denied that workers are subject to termination without cause.

The employees represented by Local 2154 perform a range of functions related to monitoring, controlling and maintaining the natural gas system, along with welders, electricians and clerks, Owczarzak said.

If a strike occurs, National Fuel will deploy trained supervisors who have decades of field experience, Merkel said.

"Although every reasonable effort is made to avoid a strike, the company has its strike action plan in place and, should a strike be called, will maintain the safe and reliable service that customers, employees and regulators expect," she said.

