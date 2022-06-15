National Fuel raises dividend

National Fuel Gas Co. is raising its quarterly dividend by 4.4% – the 52nd consecutive year that the Amherst-based energy company has increased its payment to shareholders.
National Fuel's quarterly dividend rate is rising by 2 cents to 47.5 cents per share from 45.5 cents. The increased dividend is payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30.
Buffalo Next
Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy.
David Robinson
Deputy Business Editor
I'm the News' deputy business editor. I grew up in New Hampshire, went to Syracuse University and started working at The News in 1985.
