National Fuel raises dividend

NATIONAL FUEL (copy)

National Fuel Gas Co. is raising its dividend.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
National Fuel Gas Co. is raising its quarterly dividend by 4.4% – the 52nd consecutive year that the Amherst-based energy company has increased its payment to shareholders.

National Fuel's quarterly dividend rate is rising by 2 cents to 47.5 cents per share from 45.5 cents. The increased dividend is payable July 15 to shareholders of record on June 30.

Buffalo Next

