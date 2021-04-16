National Fuel looks to carve out a new niche as renewables rise

The National Fuel plan centers only on its utility business, but it reflects the shifting tide in the overall energy business.

The idea is to ensure “that National Fuel remains an important part of the energy solution for decades to come,” said David P. Bauer, the company’s president and CEO.

The plan is aimed at reducing National Fuel’s greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030 and by 90% by 2050, compared with their levels in 1990, Bauer said.

At the same time, the company is stressing the importance and cost effectiveness of its network of natural gas pipelines that deliver fuel to more than a half million residential customers and businesses across Western New York.

“We really wanted to understand what role could we, the gas utility, could play in helping the state get to the goals of emissions reduction,” said Donna DeCarolis, the president of National Fuel’s utility business. “Why not leverage those systems that exist today?”

“We want to make sure that this transition is done in a way that still ensures the safe and reliable delivery of energy. And we need to consider consumer affordability,” she said. “We think this pathway allows us to consider all those things.”