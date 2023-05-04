As National Fuel Gas Co. CEO David Bauer sees it, the Amherst-based energy company isn't significantly threatened by the state's move to ban natural gas heat in new buildings beginning in 2026.

The restrictions, part of the state's efforts to reduce harmful carbon dioxide emissions, were part of the state budget passed earlier this week.

But the budget did not include proposals that prevented homes now heated by natural gas from replacing those furnaces with another natural gas unit beginning in 2030.

That proposal would have been a big threat to National Fuel's utility business, which delivers natural gas to the roughly 90% of the homes in the Buffalo Niagara region that heat with natural gas.

"From a practical standpoint I don't see any significant impact for the foreseeable future," Bauer said in remarks prepared for delivery during a conference call with analysts and investors on Thursday.

Because the budget did not ban gas heating in buildings that already use it, the energy provisions will not threaten its residential heating gas delivery service, or its revenue stream from supplying commercial and industrial customers.

Earlier proposals that were not part of the changes signed into law this week would have required residents to move away from natural gas furnaces in favor of zero-emission equipment, such as heat pumps, when those existing units needed to be replaced, beginning in 2030.

The law did mandate a shift away from natural gas in new construction, but Bauer said the impact of that change is limited. He noted that, with Western New York's stagnant population, new housing construction is relatively modest, limiting the impact of the ban on natural gas heat in new homes and apartment buildings of less than seven stories beginning in 2026. The ban will extend to taller buildings in 2029.

The law also exempts industrial users from the bans included in the new law.

"On the surface, this appears to be a significant step towards 100% electrification," Bauer said. "However, when you dig a little deeper, you find the state tacitly acknowledges the public safety risks of electrification."

"Continued use of natural gas in Western New York makes perfect sense," Bauer said. "It saves money for consumers and improves energy reliability."

National Fuel had pushed unsuccessfully for the state's decarbonization efforts to include a greater use of hybrid heating methods, which would include the use of still-developing hydrogen-based technologies and National Fuel's existing delivery system, as an alternative to electrification.

"It's not a leap to see this list of exemptions expanded to include hybrid heating solutions like we've proposed," he said.

Bauer made his comments as plunging natural gas prices contributed to an 8% drop in National Fuel's second-quarter profits. The company also trimmed its earnings guidance for the current fiscal year by about 5% because of the drop in natural gas prices.