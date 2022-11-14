Natale targets former Orchard Park convent for senior housing conversion

Another former Southtowns convent is destined for conversion to housing, under a proposal by Natale Development.

Developer Angelo Natale wants to demolish a vacant and deteriorating former Catholic convent on Murphy Road and transform the site into a senior residential apartment complex, with as many as 186 market-rate apartments for those age 55 and up.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

Located at 5245 Murphy Road, the 60,000-square-foot building was owned by Sisters of Mercy, but has been vacant for more than two decades. The three-story building was acquired by Natale in 2017 for $75,000, but is in such bad disrepair, it's unable to be salvaged, said Natale Development President Robert Corrao.

So it will be torn down at a cost of $500,000 to $600,000, after Natale conducts asbestos remediation.

The complex would feature three identical three-story buildings, each with 62 independent living apartments, arrayed in a triangular pattern across the 20-acre property. About two-thirds of the units would be two-bedroom apartments, while the rest would have one bedroom, Corrao said.

The $20 million to $25 million project – financed with traditional bank loans – is aimed at active adults, with no assisted-living, memory care or skilled nursing components, Corrao said.

Corrao said the developer will likely undertake the project in two phases, starting with the front two buildings and then adding the third building based on market interest.

"We would anticipate a high demand for this newer product there, and if that's the case, we would anticipate starting our final phase immediately after, but it would be as market demands," he said.

Natale has been working on the plan for several years, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the proposal has been under review by town officials for about 18 months. The property is zoned for senior residential use, but the developer has made several changes to the site plan based on town feedback. Corrao said the firm hopes to address the final concerns and get it approved by year-end.

Construction would begin by spring or summer of 2023, with the first phase taking 12 to 18 months, for completion by the middle to end of 2024.

Natale's project is the latest effort to revive the convent property. More than 13 years ago, Krog Group and Young Development had planned to buy the property and donate it to Pathstone, a Rochester-based nonprofit, which intended to rehab the convent building into 53 units of low- and moderate-income senior housing, dubbed Pines of Murphy.

The Belvedere: A renaissance in active adult living Adults 55 and older who are ready to downsize but still want to lead an active, independent lifestyle will appreciate the quality of living The Belvedere apartment homes offer. Tucked into Lancaster’s rolling hamlet meadows next to protected wetlands along the Williamsville and Clarence borders and built by Natale Development, The Belvedere is determinedly different from other senior living

But that never materialized, allowing Natale to step in later for its second large-scale senior apartment project.

This is also the second example of a former convent being targeted for a residential redevelopment. Sinatra & Co. Real Estate is converting the 20-acre former Immaculate Conception convent and school next to Hilbert College in Hamburg into a mix of 260 market-rate and senior apartments.







