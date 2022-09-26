Natale Development unveils renovated Aldrich & Ray building as The Dorian

Five years ago, Angelo Natale bought the former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Co. building on Niagara Street, with plans to renovate the vacant century-old structure.

It took a lot longer than expected. He didn't expect to fight with the state over its denial of tax credits, nor to struggle through a pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

"But we were able to muscle through it and get it completed," he said.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

He plans to turn the four-story copper-products building into The Dorian, anchored by offices, a clinic and apartments with waterfront views. It's almost completely spoken for.

It's his company's second major project on Niagara Street, after its earlier redevelopment of the seven-story former Bison Storage building and an adjacent structure into the Crescendo Apartments directly across the street at 1502 Niagara.

Natale spent $5.6 million on its latest project, renovating the deteriorating 33,550-square-foot building at 1491 Niagara.

“What was once a vacant and dilapidated structure that generated no tax revenues is now a thriving commercial and residential space that is part of the revitalization of this emerging corridor,” said Natale, CEO of Natale Development.

Built between 1888 and 1904, the rectangular brick structure was used to make small copper products, but Aldrich & Ray later expanded to produce hotel, restaurant and home goods.

The building is now primarily occupied by two commercial tenants – MVP Network Consulting and Horvath Chiropractic Center. MVP, an information technology consulting firm with 53 full-time employees, is leasing 13,000 square feet on the second floor and parts of the first and third floors. Horvath, with nine employees, occupies 3,500 square feet on the first floor.

The project also features seven loft-style two-bedroom apartments on the fourth floor of the building. The plan originally included 14 apartments, but that was before MVP opted to take more space.

“This is a great example of how the successful adaptive reuse of an idle manufacturing site can add value and vibrancy to the structure and the surrounding neighborhood,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown.

And there's still about 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of commercial office or studio space on the third floor, facing Niagara Street, although Natale acknowledged that "demand for office space has slowed."

Natale also said he's in talks with restaurateur Martin Danowitz – who owns and operates Roost in the Crescendo – to open a restaurant in a blue metal building on the rear side of The Dorian.

Otherwise, he said, the metal building also could be used for storage or a contractor business.

The project was funded with property tax breaks through the city's lucrative 485-a tax-exemption program for conversions of nonresidential property into mixed-use ventures. It also received incentives through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency's adaptive-reuse program for older buildings that have been vacant for at least three years.

It was also supposed to receive state and federal historic tax credits to fund up to 40% of the development costs, or about $2 million. But the State Historic Preservation Office found that it would not qualify because the northern part of the complex had been torn down years ago. A similar determination six years ago doomed a previous effort by developer Karl Frizlen to buy and redevelop the building into 30 units and commercial space.

Natale said he ended up absorbing the extra costs out of his own equity, but he is appealing the state's decision to the National Park Service.