Nashville medical office investor seeks growth in WNY

A Nashville, Tenn.-based medical real estate investment firm has jumped into the Western New York market, deploying more than $42 million since November in a pair of large property acquisitions.

Montecito Medical bought the 28,000-square-foot Ambulatory Surgery Center of Western New York facility on Sweet Home Road in November for $14 million, and then acquired the 72,000-square-foot Windsong Medical Park property on Spindrift Drive for $28.75 million. Both fully leased properties are in Amherst and were leased back to the medical providers.

“We continue to be attracted by the medical office opportunities here,” said Tyler Rhoades, Montecito’s director of acquisitions. “We’re actively targeting Western New York for additional investment.”

Montecito is one of the nation's leading privately-owned medical property investors, having completed over $5 billion in deals nationwide in the past 15 years.

The firm seeks to capitalize on the growing shift from performing surgery in hospitals to doing more procedures in doctor's offices and outpatient facilities, while relieving medical groups of the burden of owning and managing their real estate.

