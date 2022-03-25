Nasdaq to Athenex: Get stock price above $1 or risk delistment

Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex has had its share of struggles over the last year, and here's another one: The publicly traded firm's stock could be delisted from the Nasdaq if its shares don't rebound soon.
Athenex disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received a letter from the Nasdaq last week, warning that, based on its stock's closing price for the prior 30 days, it no longer met the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 a share.
Athenex has until Sept. 14 to regain compliance, which means logging a closing price of at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive days.
Delisting would remove Athenex's shares from a major U.S. stock exchange and push trading to other, less liquid markets.
"The company is diligently working to evidence compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq," Athenex said in the regulatory filing.
"If the company fails to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, Nasdaq will provide notice that the company's common stock will be subject to delisting. The company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel."
Support Local Journalism
It means there's time for Athenex's turnaround plans to take hold.
Athenex last week announced a plan to slash its expenses by 50%, shift its research focus to cell therapy and sell off noncore assets. The company has not disclosed how many people could lose their jobs in the Buffalo area, where it employs more than 200 people.
Athenex officials said late Wednesday that it will undergo a major shift to slash its expenses by 50% and focus on "promising cell therapy programs," while selling off "non-core" assets.
Athenex had just $62 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of 2021, down 72% from about $225 million a year earlier. The company also recorded a net loss last year of about $200 million – that followed a loss of nearly $150 million in 2020.
To save on overhead costs, Athenex last month sold the leasehold interest in the state-funded Dunkirk manufacturing plant to California-based ImmunityBio for about $40 million. That deal also reduced Athenex's headcount by 70 employees, who joined ImmunityBio.
Athenex's stock traded for more than $12 in February 2021 before federal regulators dealt the company a major blow by raising questions about a late-stage clinical trial that was underway for a key breast cancer drug under development.
Athenex's stock traded at 97 cents on Friday morning, down from just under $1 on Thursday.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.