Nasdaq to Athenex: Get stock price above $1 or risk delistment

Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex has had its share of struggles over the last year, and here's another one: The publicly traded firm's stock could be delisted from the Nasdaq if its shares don't rebound soon.

Athenex disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received a letter from the Nasdaq last week, warning that, based on its stock's closing price for the prior 30 days, it no longer met the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1 a share.

Athenex has until Sept. 14 to regain compliance, which means logging a closing price of at least $1 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive days.

Delisting would remove Athenex's shares from a major U.S. stock exchange and push trading to other, less liquid markets.

"The company is diligently working to evidence compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq," Athenex said in the regulatory filing.

"If the company fails to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing standards, Nasdaq will provide notice that the company's common stock will be subject to delisting. The company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel."

