NASA grant for UB planetary craft elevates hopes for exploring Venus

A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented a stingray-shaped planetary exploration spacecraft that is being backed by NASA in hopes it will eventually fly – to Venus.

The inflatable airship dubbed BREEZE – short for Bio-inspired Ray for Extreme Environments and Zonal Exploration – is designed to visit a planet whose scorching surface and dense, acidic atmosphere are extremely hostile to exploration.

“Venus is hard to study because its surface is like an oven and its atmosphere is 90 times denser than Earth’s,” said Ron Turner, senior science adviser for the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts Program, a NASA grant program whose slogan is “Changing the Possible.”

The BREEZE research team led by professor Javid Bayandor received an initial Phase I grant of $125,000 from NIAC in 2019 and just won $600,000 in Phase II funding to continue developing a flyer that can steer through a layer of Venus’ corrosive atmosphere that may hold significant data but won’t destroy the exploration vehicle.

“BREEZE offers a way to orbit Venus in a layer of atmosphere that’s almost earthlike, above the caustic layer where sunlight doesn’t penetrate to the surface,” Turner said. “So it’s a more benign layer, but it may have traces of chemicals that could indicate a kind of life that could live in these clouds.”

BREEZE is the second project from Bayandor’s lab at UB’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences to be accepted into Phase II of NIAC in recent years. His mechanical and aerospace engineering lab is also working on a planetary probe that could deploy a heat shield to collect data from the volatile Venusian surface.

Bayandor’s lab has made UB the first SUNY school to be accepted into NIAC’s ranks. “Most grant programs call their award recipients ‘principal investigators,’ ” Turner said. “NIAC calls them ‘fellows,’ because they are brought into a fellowship of their comrades who have also gotten this elite award.”

“Securing the highly competitive and prestigious NIAC Phase II means a great deal to our team of students and researchers, showing that the study and the work they perform matter,” Bayandor said. “Their work could have a significant impact on future explorations of our solar system as well as research and education in the fields of engineering and science.”

The influx of NASA funding also impacts UB’s goal of meeting Gov. Kathy Hochul’s challenge to attract $1 billion in research funding by 2030.

UB currently brings in about $430 million per year in research funding, about 25% via the engineering school. But UB is on a quest to double that with help from increased federal grant opportunities through President Biden’s “Build Back Better” initiative; Hochul’s designation of UB as a “flagship” state university, which is getting a new engineering hub; and UB’s mission to become a top 25 public research university.

NIAC is extremely competitive because it welcomes early stage ideas from anyone, “from the research community to garage inventors” as a first step to turning today’s science fiction concepts into tomorrow’s real space missions, Turner said.

About 200 NIAC applications a year “get boiled down to 16” that receive initial funding. Of those, about a third go on to Phase II, Turner said.

Phase III of NIAC is possible, but it is reserved for “Phase II projects that may be this close to being adopted as missions, but without another round of funding they will be less likely to bridge that valley of death,” Turner said. “When our fellows win Phase I funding, we tell them, ‘Don’t plan on Phase III.’ ”

NIAC project topics are all over the solar system – including Earth’s moon – and so are the ideas being explored in Bayandor’s UB lab, whose full name is Crashworthiness for Aerospace Structures and Hybrids (CRASH) Lab.

A team of UB CRASH Lab students recently won first place in the 2022 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Regional Student Conference for its concept mission to Jupiter, which would design spacecraft to survive crushing atmosphere, extreme temperatures and winds up to 400 mph. Other UB teams are exploring how to obtain ice core samples on Mars and extract oxygen from the moon’s surface on a lunar visit.

But the hottest topic in the solar system may be Venus. The second rock from the sun is of special interest to scientists because it is similar to Earth in size, average density, mass and surface gravity.

Venus is often referred to as “Earth’s twin.” Turner said it is more like “Earth’s evil twin” or “Earth gone bad – which, from a climate change standpoint, we want to know why.”

Venus’ surface reaches 900 degrees and its atmosphere contains thick clouds of sulfuric acid. The last NASA craft to visit the planet, the Magellan space probe, orbited and mapped the planet’s surface using radio waves before entering the atmosphere and burning up in 1994.

Venus’ sweltering surface has rough, jagged terrain, active volcanoes and torrential winds – and how it evolved may shed light on Earth’s future, Bayandor said. A day on Venus lasts as long as a year on Earth, so a large portion of the planet – the dark side – stays hidden from view for long periods.

Bayandor started exploring how to get a bird’s-eye view of Venus years ago, and NASA’s involvement is putting his UB graduate, post-graduate and even undergraduate students to work making the idea mission-worthy.

Bayandor said the most important thing for a lay person to know about BREEZE is that it is “bioinspired.” Not just its manta ray shape, but its propulsion and control systems are based on stingray motion, with wings that flap like a ray’s fins to maintain the craft’s control and efficiency while carrying instruments to gather data and solar panels to power them.

“This is inspired by nature, highlighting the fact that nature has much to teach us,” Bayandor said, “and this enriching knowledge can be extrapolated and applied in ways previously unimagined.”

BREEZE is a versatile flyer that can be used in many environments with sufficient atmosphere for all sorts of applications, Bayandor said.

“But specifically for Venus, Earth’s sister planet, exploring the planet, mapping its surface through its thick acidic clouds as well as analyzing its atmospheric constituents can help us better understand the origin and evolutionary journey of our own Earth,” he said, “as well as providing insight into the burning question of the existence of microorganism life in the Venusian atmosphere.”

As for what it will look like, the team has yet to finalize the design and configuration for the Venus explorer, but early calculations indicate “a wingspan of around 30 meters (32 yards) would be suitable for the type of science payload that needs to be carried by BREEZE,” Bayandor said.

The next steps for BREEZE will be to develop an early Earth prototype – with about a 4-meter wingspan – for open-air trials.

“We are also making some small desktop models with wingspans of up to one meter to better understand the behavior of the flyer,” Bayandor said. “Based on that, we can assess our modeling techniques and refine the next versions of BREEZE, and improve the systems used for control and propulsion.”