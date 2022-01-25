 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MVAH Partners wins backing for special zoning rules for Main Street housing project
MVAH Partners wins backing for special zoning rules for Main Street housing project

1703-1707 Main

These two vacant lots at 1703 and 1707 Main St. in Buffalo are the subject of a proposed designated developer agreement with MVAH Partners of suburban Cincinnati.

A proposal by Cincinnati affordable housing developer MVAH Partners to put up 147 new apartments and townhomes on a site comprised of four Main Street properties moved forward with no opposition, after the Buffalo Planning Board backed a special set of zoning rules to enable the project.

MVAH, in partnership with Belmont Housing for Western New York, wants to put up a five-story building with 140 one- and two-bedroom apartments, plus two smaller two-story buildings with a total of seven three-bedroom townhouses. The buildings would be located on a site bordered by Main, Masten Avenue and Balcom Street, and all of the units would be aimed at households earning 60% or less of the area median income.

The Planning Board recommended approval by the Common Council of a planned-unit development for the 2.1-acre site, allowing for a much wider building and waivers of four other conditions under the Green Code. The panel also adopted findings of no environmental impact, and approved the combination of the four parcels, at 1681, 1689, 1703 and 1707 Main St.

