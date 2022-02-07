Dan Giacomini checked the ominous weather forecast on Wednesday night and made an easy decision.

He chose to work from home the next day, instead of driving from his home in East Aurora to downtown Buffalo.

Before the pandemic, that wouldn't have been an option.

But now, after two years of remote work that has proven to many companies that employees can be productive while staying at home, Giacomini had a choice.

And he chose to avoid the commute, and whatever conditions lurked on Route 400 on a February morning.

"As soon as I heard the storm was coming in, I just assumed, I'm not going in, then," said Giacomini, strategy director for the Martin Group, a marketing and public relations firm.

"It's a lot less of a deal to stay home than it used to be," he said. "It's helpful in that way, because it's not such a big decision."

Judging by the light commute on Thursday and Friday, many other workers in Buffalo Niagara region who can do their jobs remotely had the same idea.

If the trend holds – and workers with the ability to work remotely retain their flexibility – it could have a significant long-term impact on local traffic patterns during storms.

More workers staying home would mean fewer workers on the commute, reducing the chances of traffic-clogging slowdowns, like what happens when the Skyway closes and workers from the Southtowns flood South Park Avenue and other alternate routes.

Jennifer Majewski made the same choice. She was among those who opted to work from home on Friday, especially with her children home from school that day.

For her, it was convenient not to have to battle the elements to get to her job.

"I think the landscape of the professional world has just shifted entirely," said Majewski, the chief human resources officer at the downtown law firm Goldberg Segalla. "I don't think we'll be flipping a switch and going back to our old ways anytime soon."

Giacomini said he usually prefers to be in the Martin Group's offices for his job. But he also likes being able to work from home sometimes, if he has to dive into a particular project that needs his concentration.

When the region was battered by snowstorms in November 2014, Giacomini was stuck at home for a week, unable to commute to a job he had downtown. He doesn't remember being able to do any work during that time.

The snowstorms still come in 2022, but the impact is different now.

"With how much the world has changed in the last two years, the amount of disruption that causes to your work day is not nearly as much as it used to be," he said.

Majewski remembers what it used to be like at the Goldberg Segalla law firm in the old days – before March 2020.

If a snowstorm was brewing, human resources and management officials would be up in the predawn hours, poring over the forecast and deciding whether to get permission to close offices, which are in 10 different states.

"Now we can ensure that everyone is safe and we don't necessarily have to close the offices, either," Majewski said. "We can just continue business as usual from home."

Goldberg Segalla attorneys have long had the option to work remotely, said Joseph Hanna, a partner in the firm. During the pandemic, the firm equipped its other employees to work remotely, too. That experience has made it easier for them to work from home when the weather doesn't cooperate.

At Hodgson Russ, a law firm based at the downtown Guaranty Building, some employees have to be on site to do their jobs.

"There are pieces of the business that can't work remotely," including building services and the mailroom, said Paul Hartigan, chief operating officer. "Those people who could, opted out early, based on the weather forecast."

And it is not the logistical obstacle it would have been just a couple of years ago. Companies have become more comfortable with employees working from home. They're better equipped to do it. And the pandemic proved that remote work can be done without a drop in productivity.

"I think, because we've had two years experience working from home, it's an easy pivot for most people," Hartigan said.

Matt Glynn

