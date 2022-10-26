 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab accepting applicants

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Monday is the deadline to apply for the next edition of M&T Bank's Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab.

The six-week program will serve up to 50 entrepreneurs and will get under way Nov. 15.

M&T Bank

M&T Bank is launching another edition of its Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab.

The program is for minority entrepreneurs who have been in business for no more than three years and have annual business revenues of $150,000 or less.

The program will include a $20,000 pitch competition.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

43North names five $1 million startup contest winners

43North names five $1 million startup contest winners

Five companies, including one from Rochester, won $1 million investments Thursday night from 43North, the Buffalo-based startup accelerator. Otrafy, Agape Wellness, Phood, AMPAworks and MOD Tech Labs were selected from the eight finalists.

Bethlehem Steel Gateway Office Building is on the market

Bethlehem Steel Gateway Office Building is on the market

It is not every day that the former headquarters of a onetime global steelmaking giant that dominated Buffalo's heavy industry goes up for sale. But the Gateway Office Building that was built in 1960 as the home of Bethlehem Steel is now on the market.

Jemal nears closing on purchase of 61 Terrace loop-lot

Jemal nears closing on purchase of 61 Terrace loop-lot

Developer Douglas Jemal expects to complete his purchase of a donut-shaped city-owned surface parking lot in downtown Buffalo by the end of this month, enabling him to move forward with plans for a nine-story mixed-use parking and apartment building.

Watch Now: Related Video

How economists say the midterm election will affect the stock market into 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News