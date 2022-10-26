Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab accepting applicants

Monday is the deadline to apply for the next edition of M&T Bank's Multicultural Small Business Innovation Lab.
The six-week program will serve up to 50 entrepreneurs and will get under way Nov. 15.
The program is for minority entrepreneurs who have been in business for no more than three years and have annual business revenues of $150,000 or less.
The program will include a $20,000 pitch competition.
Matt Glynn
Tags
Buffalo Next
Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today