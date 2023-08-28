Mister Sizzle’s is coming to Clarence.

The Clarence Planning Board on Aug. 30 will review a proposal by the Buffalo business for a new burger restaurant project at 6409 Transit Road, in a former First Niagara and Northwest Bank branch.

The restaurant will have seating for 92, including 24 seats at the bar and a game area for 15, plus an outdoor patio for 46 people, including 16 bar seats and a family play area.

Known for its burgers and cocktails, Mister Sizzle’s will offer lunch and dinner service all week, with a pair of television screens for graphics and occasional live sports, as well as speakers for music. There will not be live music.

Mister Sizzle’s is currently located on Connecticut Street, on Buffalo’s West Side.

Also coming to Clarence is the Clarence Motor and Sport Estates, a proposed automotive self-storage facility for high-end cars, to be located on part of a 10.6-acre vacant parcel in an industrial business park at the southwest corner of Goodrich and County roads.

Developed by Leonard Higgins, and designed by Sutton Architecture and Metzger Civil Engineering, the complex would feature nine dark-gray one-story buildings with 56 vehicle storage bays, each with barn-style wood doors and pedestrian entrances. That includes seven buildings with seven units in each, plus one with four units and one with three. The middle units would all have 1,148 square feet, while the end units in each building would have 1,289 square feet.

Finally, Munro Products Commercial wants to build an 800-square-foot metal-clad addition to an existing warehouse at the rear of the property at 9150 Clarence Center Road.

All three projects will be up for review Aug. 30.