Mount Olive Senior Manor on East Side wins Planning Board approval

Mount Olive Baptist Church and People Inc. received the green light Monday evening from the Buffalo Planning Board for their joint project to construct a new 65-unit affordable senior residence next to the prominent East Side church.
The church's community development arm and the region's largest nonprofit social services agency are teaming up to construct a new three-story facility for lower-income seniors on Sheridan Avenue, just south of the church at 701 E. Delavan Ave.
The new Mount Olive Senior Manor would be open to anyone in the community aged 55 and older who qualifies by income. That's "a very dire need in the community in which we serve," said Rev. William Gillison, longtime pastor of Mount Olive, who previously said the project fulfills a longtime dream. However, residents do not have to be affiliated with the church that has been at that location for more than 33 years, and in the neighborhood for decades more.
Under plans by the developers and Silvestri Architects PC, the $24 million project will feature a U-shaped building – actually two rectangular buildings with a connector at one end – with 61 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom units.
All are aimed at tenants whose household incomes are no more than 50-60% of the area median. That means a range of $16,350 to $37,260, depending on the unit and the number of people in the household.
Fifteen units are designated for frail and elderly people. Eight units will be completely handicapped accessible, while four will be set aside for the visual- or hearing-impaired.
The project marks the latest community development venture by Mount Olive, a 98-year-old congregation which has owned five acres of land at the site since the early 1990s, and previously converted a former drug house at 919 E. Delavan into an eight-unit apartment building. The new building will be located on about 1.3 acres of land at the southern end of the site, which has been used as a sports field until now.
Both the church and the senior residence will share an entrance and some parking, although the new project will also include 35 additional parking spaces on the north and east sides of the building, as well as a looping driveway. The mostly brick facade also features dark panel accents and a stained-glass window along the entryway to "mimic the church," said Silvestri's Stephanie Hunt.
Besides Mount Olive, People Inc. and Silvestri, the project team also includes CSS Construction and Oxford Consulting. The project was easily approved by Planning Board members, who called it "pretty straightforward."
Also during an unusually short 23-minute meeting, the panel approved a special-use permit to allow Matt Hughes of Buffalo Sky Properties to maintain a small first-floor storefront space as an office at 391 Forest Ave., across the street from the twin towers of the Richardson Olmsted Campus.
The 400-square-foot office previously existed in the three-story building, which also has three existing apartments, but the owners just learned that neither the front-facing office nor an attic apartment had received the necessary city permits, since neither is allowed by code. Plans call for storage space and a handicapped-accessible bathroom as part of the space, along with revised storefront windows and a new entry.
The Planning Board also approved Leonard Saccomanno's new cigar shop in a vacant storefront at 1911 Seneca St., to sell tobacco products, accessories and novelty items.