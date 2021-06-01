Mount Olive Senior Manor on East Side wins Planning Board approval

Fifteen units are designated for frail and elderly people. Eight units will be completely handicapped accessible, while four will be set aside for the visual- or hearing-impaired.

The project marks the latest community development venture by Mount Olive, a 98-year-old congregation which has owned five acres of land at the site since the early 1990s, and previously converted a former drug house at 919 E. Delavan into an eight-unit apartment building. The new building will be located on about 1.3 acres of land at the southern end of the site, which has been used as a sports field until now.

Both the church and the senior residence will share an entrance and some parking, although the new project will also include 35 additional parking spaces on the north and east sides of the building, as well as a looping driveway. The mostly brick facade also features dark panel accents and a stained-glass window along the entryway to "mimic the church," said Silvestri's Stephanie Hunt.

Besides Mount Olive, People Inc. and Silvestri, the project team also includes CSS Construction and Oxford Consulting. The project was easily approved by Planning Board members, who called it "pretty straightforward."