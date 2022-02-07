Mosque planned for Masten District house

A Masten Park house near the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library and Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue is going to become a new mosque for Muslim daily worship.
Mohammad R. Bhuiyan, who owns the 4,034-square-foot fuschia-painted house at 270 Laurel St., wants to convert the two-story home into the Madina Islamic Center of Buffalo. The house is already being renovated, and the new mosque would be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., for no more than 50 people, according to Ryan Renshaw, a project manager at engineering firm Schenne & Associates, who represents Bhuiyan.
Most of the anticipated users live within walking distance, including across the street, Renshaw said. The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday recommended approval of a special-use permit by the Common Council.
The board also approved a subdivision application to enable the planned conversion of the former Record Theatre complex into the Monroe Building, by combining 1786 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave., while breaking out a smaller building on the site's northern edge.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.