Mosque planned for Masten District house
A Masten Park house near the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library and Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue is going to become a new mosque for Muslim daily worship.

Mohammad R. Bhuiyan, who owns the 4,034-square-foot fuschia-painted house at 270 Laurel St., wants to convert the two-story home into the Madina Islamic Center of Buffalo. The house is already being renovated, and the new mosque would be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., for no more than 50 people, according to Ryan Renshaw, a project manager at engineering firm Schenne & Associates, who represents Bhuiyan.

Most of the anticipated users live within walking distance, including across the street, Renshaw said. The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday recommended approval of a special-use permit by the Common Council.

The board also approved a subdivision application to enable the planned conversion of the former Record Theatre complex into the Monroe Building, by combining 1786 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave., while breaking out a smaller building on the site's northern edge.

