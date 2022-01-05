Mortgage servicer wants tax breaks for move from Depew to Tonawanda

One of the nation's largest nonbank commercial mortgage lenders is preparing to move its loan servicing division's headquarters from its longtime home in Depew to a corporate park in Tonawanda.
And it's asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for sales tax breaks to help lower the costs of the move from one local municipality to another – something the agency is usually loathe to do so as not to encourage cannibalism among towns.
Arbor Multifamily Lending – a division of Long Island-based Arbor Realty Trust – wants to move its loan servicing and asset-management teams from its leased offices in the Walden Business Centre at 3370 Walden Ave. to a 60,000-square-foot, two-story building at 500 Colvin Woods Parkway, formerly home to UnitedHealth.
It would occupy the second floor of the vacant building, totaling 30,197 square feet of space.
The company said its current lease with Uniland Development Co. expires this year, and it no longer needs a large single-floor flex building because the shift to electronic storage means that it doesn't keep paper files on site. But it also wanted to increase the overall space it had.
After evaluating its "current location, growth options and quality of space," the company said it concluded it needs "onsite and nearby employee amenities" to help attract and retain employees. So officials decided to seek out a new office.
Arbor currently employs 168 at its local operations, and pledged to add 25 jobs within two years – paying an average annual salary of $70,000 – as part of the project.
The company plans to purchase over $2 million in new furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new office, and is asking the ECIDA to approve $183,750 in sales tax subsidies.
"The creation of an attractive work environment would appeal to prospective job applicants and enable Arbor to retain and attract new talent," the company wrote. "The current job landscape is very competitive from a recruitment standpoint. Arbor has to remain competitive in our industry and this move will achieve our goals, thereby enhancing the growth and economics of the area."
The ECIDA plans to review the application when it meets Jan. 26. If approved, Arbor hopes to start purchasing the items by Jan. 22, with completion of the move and purchases by July.
If Arbor doesn't get the tax breaks, the company cautioned in its application that " the office could split its operations out of the area."
Based in Uniondale, N.Y., Arbor is a real estate investment trust and one of the nation's top Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac direct lenders. It specializes in originating and servicing loans for commercial real estate.
Its local division handles both commercial multifamily loans and so-called "special servicing" of troubled loans.
Arbor started its Western New York business when it moved its loan servicing operations from Boston to Williamsville's Limestone Drive in 2000 and hired five local employees from KeyBank, after the Cleveland-based bank decided to move its own servicing functions out of state.
The company grew and added to its space several times, before moving to Wehrle Drive and then outgrowing that in 2011. That's when it moved to the flex building in Depew. It currently occupies 22,000 square feet.
Arbor's management said it "has had many conversations with our current landlord" about its need for more space, but Uniland was unable to meet the demand. The company settled on a search for 30,000 square feet, within "a reasonable distance" of the current site.
Besides Colvin Woods, six other locations were considered:
- Iskalo Development Corp.'s partially vacant three-story office building at 2410 North Forest Road in Amherst, which was Arbor's preferred choice. However, Iskalo didn't want to move forward with a lease, because it felt Arbor would have too many employees for the space.
- 4455 Genesee St., but its location across the street from the Buffalo Niagara International Airport made it risky "in the event of a disaster at the airport."
- Three locations - 2875 Union Road in Cheektowaga, 251 John James Audubon Parkway in Amherst, and 61 John Muir Drive in Amherst - but none of them has a generator in case of power loss.
- Uniland eventually proposed some available space at 300 Corporate Parkway late in Arbor's evaluation process, but Arbor said the layout "is not conducive" to its needs and Uniland also couldn't match the deal Arbor got in Tonawanda.