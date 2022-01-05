Mortgage servicer wants tax breaks for move from Depew to Tonawanda

One of the nation's largest nonbank commercial mortgage lenders is preparing to move its loan servicing division's headquarters from its longtime home in Depew to a corporate park in Tonawanda.

And it's asking the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for sales tax breaks to help lower the costs of the move from one local municipality to another – something the agency is usually loathe to do so as not to encourage cannibalism among towns.

Arbor Multifamily Lending – a division of Long Island-based Arbor Realty Trust – wants to move its loan servicing and asset-management teams from its leased offices in the Walden Business Centre at 3370 Walden Ave. to a 60,000-square-foot, two-story building at 500 Colvin Woods Parkway, formerly home to UnitedHealth.

It would occupy the second floor of the vacant building, totaling 30,197 square feet of space.

The company said its current lease with Uniland Development Co. expires this year, and it no longer needs a large single-floor flex building because the shift to electronic storage means that it doesn't keep paper files on site. But it also wanted to increase the overall space it had.