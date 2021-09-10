Mortgage banker thrives on strong housing market

Steven Mendelsohn has worked in mortgage banking for almost three decades and has never seen a housing market like this one.
Demand for homes is strong, but the number of homes for sale is low. That was the case during 2020, and it has held true this year.
“If there’s a house that’s for sale, it’s being looked at, there’s activity," said Mendelsohn, co-home lending leader for KeyBank in Buffalo and Rochester. "It’s a great thing."
Bankwide, KeyBank has projected its consumer mortgage originations this year will surpass last year's $8.3 billion – a booming business segment that Key built up from its acquisition of First Niagara Bank.
Mendelsohn, 57, has been with Key for the past 14 years. Before that, he was with HSBC Bank USA. The Williamsville resident oversees a team of 13 loan officers, and he said his work suits him perfectly.
“I have no interest in doing anything other than mortgage lending,” he said. “It’s just where my passion is.”
Mendelsohn talked about the hot housing market and what might alter the landscape:
Q: What are these conditions like for someone in your job?
A: It’s very unique. And we’re all dealing with it together. We have a lot of people looking for homes now. We have a very, very active prequalification pipeline. We have certain clients we’ve been working with for six, seven months, in certain cases over a year, that have been looking for a home.
Q: How would you describe the activity?
A: The activity is exceptional. Last year, we had a lot of refinance transactions, along with our purchase business, as well. I think what’s worth noting is our purchase business is a little over half of what we do. And that’s really a good story. We’re helping first-time homebuyers, we’re helping people move along in their lives and provide that financial wellness for them to take the next step.
When you go back and you look at 2020 and into 2021, nothing’s changed. We’re moving faster than we were in 2020, and we’re doing it more efficiently, I believe, because we’ve all learned along the way, which is extremely important.
I thought there would be maybe a little lull. But that has not happened. I think we’re pacing to do better numbers I think than we did last year, which is phenomenal.
Q: What’s driving activity on the refinance side?
A: Obviously low interest rates. These rates have been extremely low for a very long period of time across the board, which is phenomenal, which is driving a lot of the activity that we’re seeing with refinancing.
We’re also seeing a lot of refinancing with cash out. People are electing to stay in their existing home and maybe do some home improvements, take a little cash out for college education, whatever it may be.
Q: What about on the purchase side?
A: I think the biggest obstacle is the lack of inventory that we’re dealing with on a national basis. But even locally in Buffalo, we would like to see more activity, more listings. It’s a challenge. We have a lot of prequalified buyers out there actively looking.
I don’t think it would be unfair to say it sometimes can be a dogfight to win that home. In certain cases, clients are paying anywhere between 20%, 30%, maybe 50% more than the asking price.
Q: Are there any particular neighborhoods in Western New York that are especially hot?
A: Honestly, I would tell you that I think everything is hot today. I really believe that we’re seeing that across the board.
Q: What might change the conditions and create more inventory?
A: I think getting through this pandemic, people feeling more comfortable with having an open house and letting people walk through their homes. I think that will drive activity.
Part B to that, I think, is a level of stability with the client themselves, or the homes that they’re buying. These people need to feel comfortable with their positions, knowing that, "I’m going back to work now, could I possibly go through this again?" … I think in time that’ll happen again. I think it’s getting back in the office, to me, and then getting back some of the normalcy we lost.
Q: What could cool off this market?
A: [Interest] rates can always be a variable. But what slowed it down to this point is obvious: lack of homes, lack of inventory. That needs to change, and I believe it will.
I was hoping that it would happen around now, this time of year, but it hasn’t. But I’m the eternal optimist and I believe we are heading in that direction and I see that happening. And when it does, I think it’s going to happen really quick and it’s going to be really big.
