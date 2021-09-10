Mortgage banker thrives on strong housing market

Q: What about on the purchase side?

A: I think the biggest obstacle is the lack of inventory that we’re dealing with on a national basis. But even locally in Buffalo, we would like to see more activity, more listings. It’s a challenge. We have a lot of prequalified buyers out there actively looking.

I don’t think it would be unfair to say it sometimes can be a dogfight to win that home. In certain cases, clients are paying anywhere between 20%, 30%, maybe 50% more than the asking price.

Q: Are there any particular neighborhoods in Western New York that are especially hot?

A: Honestly, I would tell you that I think everything is hot today. I really believe that we’re seeing that across the board.

Q: What might change the conditions and create more inventory?

A: I think getting through this pandemic, people feeling more comfortable with having an open house and letting people walk through their homes. I think that will drive activity.