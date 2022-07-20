Morgan defendants who once faced 114 charges expected to avoid jail at sentencings this week

Four years after the first indictments were handed down, Rochester real estate developer Robert Morgan and three other defendants will learn their fate later this week over criminal convictions related to their business dealings.

Morgan; his son, Todd; his former finance chief, Michael Tremiti; and former Buffalo mortgage broker Frank Giacobbe will be sentenced Thursday and Friday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, who has presided over the case and its roller-coaster ride through the courts from the beginning. All four are expected to walk out with a fine and a record, but no jail time.

At one time, the four individuals faced 114 counts of bank and insurance fraud charges, accused by prosecutors of participating in a wide-ranging scheme that defrauded lenders of more than $500 million. They were charged with conspiring to induce lenders to provide larger commercial mortgages than justified on apartment properties by submitting false and inflated rent rolls, financial statements, appraisals and other documents.

Throughout the case, a series of prosecution miscues visibly angered the judge, prompting her to throw out the first indictment because it was taking too long. She then heaped further criticism on the government's effort during the second attempt. Prosecutors eventually instead reached an agreement with the defense, resulting in guilty pleas from the defendants in April to a significantly reduced single charge. Todd Morgan, Tremiti and Giacobbe admitted to a misdemeanor charge of bank larceny of less than $1,000, while Robert Morgan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, a felony.

Giacobbe's plea involved Evans Bank and the Morgan Ellicott Apartments on William Street in Buffalo, while the other three pleaded to defrauding ESL Federal Credit Union in Rochester over the Ellison Heights Apartments in Penfield.

Instead of facing possible sentences of up to 30 years in prison, the younger Morgan, Tremiti and Giacobbe face no more than a fine of $9,500 under the terms of their plea deals.

Meanwhile, both the prosecution and defense agreed to a sentence of no prison time for the elder Morgan and a maximum fine of $250,000 because the loan had been repaid and there was no loss to the credit union. Morgan agreed to forfeit $16.3 million in proceeds that prosecutors claimed was a result of his alleged fraud on eight properties, but the government previously sought much more on 13 deals.

Defense attorneys submitted 189 pages of documents pressing for leniency, citing Morgan’s fragile health, lack of criminal record, the reduced plea to a single nonviolent crime; his contributions to the community; and 29 letters of support from doctors, nurses, family, friends and even former Rochester Mayor Robert Duffy.

“Mr. Morgan has accepted responsibility for his crime,” said attorney Joel Cohen, who represents the elder Morgan, in a memo to the court. “His offense should not come to define a man who has done so much for so many, and who, with the help of his loved ones and a team of health care providers, has overcome impossible odds and emerged as an inspiration to all who know him."

Morgan has been paralyzed from the waist down since he was shot in the back during a 1991 robbery at his family’s fish store, and he has suffered from continual pain and other health problems that have necessitated virtually around-the-clock care, frequent surgeries and intricate treatment by medical providers and his family, according to court papers.

“Mr. Morgan faces health issues which are unique in their character, degree and number,” Cohen wrote.