More than two-thirds of Buffalo's tallest building is spoken for. Here's who's moving in.

When Douglas Jemal bought the vacant Seneca One tower out of foreclosure more than four years ago, there was plenty of skepticism about what he could do.

Buffalo’s tallest building, with more than 1.2 million square feet of total space, was empty. Its major tenants had pulled out three years earlier, creating an exodus that threw the 38-story building’s finances into chaos and eventually thrust the owner into a loan default.

No one thought the building could be refilled quickly or easily, and certainly not all by offices. Local experts worried that dumping that much empty commercial space onto the downtown market would cause rents to plummet.

Some had even suggested the building should be reduced in height or even demolished. Even Jemal – a veteran of the Washington, D.C., real estate market – acknowledged that it would take time, and would likely involve a mix of uses.

Fast forward to 2021, and Seneca One has a redesigned look, a new central focus and a growing tenant list that has the complex more than three-fourths filled.

It’s anchored by M&T Bank Corp.’s new technology hub, 115 market-rate apartments in the annex and base, and a new lobby, food court and meeting venue.