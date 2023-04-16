Nearly four months after a deadly blizzard struck the region, a federal disaster loan program for those impacted by the storm continues to draw applicants.

The Small Business Administration has awarded about $9.5 million worth of low-interest disaster loans related to the blizzard to applicants in the region, said James Accurso, a spokesman for the SBA's Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience.

The SBA is providing loans to assist with repairing physical damage to homes and businesses, as well as economic injury disaster loans for small businesses that suffered financial harm from the storm.

The loans are available to applicants in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties, for physical or economic damage that occurred between Dec. 23 and 28.

Complete coverage: Blizzard of 2022 The Buffalo Niagara region is still reeling from the blizzard that walloped the area on Dec. 23 and 24.

So far, the SBA has approved a total of 307 disaster loans for the region. Of those, 287 were for homeowners or renters to repair or replace damaged property; 12 were for businesses to repair or replace damaged property; and eight were economic injury disaster loans, providing working capital for small businesses that endured economic hardship.

Some of the loans for home repairs are for burst pipes, roof damage and fences knocked down by the high winds, Accurso said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The SBA has received a total of 938 applications for the different types of disaster loans from the region, he said.

Victoria Reynolds, deputy district director of the SBA's Buffalo district office, said she anticipates the number of applications for economic injury disaster loans to go up.

"Some folks don't realize they don't have an economic injury because they haven't done their taxes yet," she said. "They don't realize that they had a loss of revenue, because they haven't done their accounting yet." The SBA has received 61 applications for economic injury disaster loans thus far.

The SBA is operating an in-person outreach center at the Delavan Grider Community Center, at 877 E. Delavan Ave. "We are encouraged by the fact folks continue to come in," he said. The outreach center was scheduled to close in early April, but the SBA is keeping it open until further notice, due to continued demand.

The deadline to apply for SBA disaster loans related to physical damage is April 28, while the deadline for economic injury disaster loans is Nov. 27.

The outreach center's hours are 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Information about the loans is also available over the phone at 1-800-659-2955 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; and online at sba.gov/disaster.