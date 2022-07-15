More than 20 Western New York farmers licensed to grow recreational marijuana

The list of local Western New York farmers licensed to grow the first batches of legal recreational cannabis in New York is growing.
On Thursday, the state Cannabis Control Board approved a cultivator license for Java Sprouts. The Wyoming County grower joins more than 200 licensed growers across the state. About two dozen of those growers are in the eight counties of Western New York.
The state awarded the first cultivator licenses to New York hemp growers in April. The licenses are good for two years and limit how much cannabis farmers can grow. With their licenses, farmers can grow an acre of flowering cannabis outdoors or 25,000 square feet in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights, according to state regulations.
Here are the Western New York farmers licensed to grow cannabis:
Erie
- Akron Bloom, Akron
- Donald Spoth Farm, Amherst
- Great Lakes Canopy, Clarence Center
- Hop-n-Hemp Tea, Orchard Park
- Kingston Reserve, Buffalo
- Morris Hemp, Elma
- PC Development Corp., Holland
- Three Cord Ranch, Derby
- Waterman's Greenhouse, East Concord
- Yager Farms, Eden
Niagara
- Jeanette M. Miller, Newfane
- New York Seed Laboratory, Amherst
- Niagara Hemp Supply, Niagara Falls
- Singer Farm Naturals, Appleton
- Wheatfield Gardens, North Tonawanda
Chautauqua
- Fare Thee Well Farm, Jamestown
- The Releaf Market, Jamestown
- Weaver Road Farms, Fredonia
Orleans
- Hydro Grow NY, Albion
- Miller Acres, Albion
Genesee
- Four Winds Terracult, Caledonia
Cattaraugus
- Rural Resurgence, Little Valley
Wyoming
- Java Sprouts, North Java