More than 20 Western New York farmers licensed to grow recreational marijuana

Cannabis farm tour

Cannabis plants pictured during a tour of the Three Cord Ranch where cannabis is grown on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The list of local Western New York farmers licensed to grow the first batches of legal recreational cannabis in New York is growing. 

On Thursday, the state Cannabis Control Board approved a cultivator license for Java Sprouts. The Wyoming County grower joins more than 200 licensed growers across the state. About two dozen of those growers are in the eight counties of Western New York. 

The state awarded the first cultivator licenses to New York hemp growers in April. The licenses are good for two years and limit how much cannabis farmers can grow. With their licenses, farmers can grow an acre of flowering cannabis outdoors or 25,000 square feet in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights, according to state regulations

Here are the Western New York farmers licensed to grow cannabis: 

Erie 

  • Akron Bloom, Akron  
  • Donald Spoth Farm, Amherst  
  • Great Lakes Canopy, Clarence Center 
  • Hop-n-Hemp Tea, Orchard Park  
  • Kingston Reserve, Buffalo  
  • Morris Hemp, Elma  
  • PC Development Corp., Holland 
  • Three Cord Ranch, Derby 
  • Waterman's Greenhouse, East Concord 
  • Yager Farms, Eden  

Niagara 

  • Jeanette M. Miller, Newfane 
  • New York Seed Laboratory, Amherst 
  • Niagara Hemp Supply, Niagara Falls 
  • Singer Farm Naturals, Appleton 
  • Wheatfield Gardens, North Tonawanda 
Cannabis farm tour

A view of cannabis growing in a greenhouse during a tour of the Three Cord Ranch in Derby on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Chautauqua 

  • Fare Thee Well Farm, Jamestown 
  • The Releaf Market, Jamestown 
  • Weaver Road Farms, Fredonia 

Orleans 

  • Hydro Grow NY, Albion 
  • Miller Acres, Albion 

Genesee 

  • Four Winds Terracult, Caledonia 

Cattaraugus 

  • Rural Resurgence, Little Valley 

Wyoming 

  • Java Sprouts, North Java 
