More than 20 Western New York farmers licensed to grow recreational marijuana

The list of local Western New York farmers licensed to grow the first batches of legal recreational cannabis in New York is growing.

On Thursday, the state Cannabis Control Board approved a cultivator license for Java Sprouts. The Wyoming County grower joins more than 200 licensed growers across the state. About two dozen of those growers are in the eight counties of Western New York.

The state awarded the first cultivator licenses to New York hemp growers in April. The licenses are good for two years and limit how much cannabis farmers can grow. With their licenses, farmers can grow an acre of flowering cannabis outdoors or 25,000 square feet in a greenhouse with up to 20 artificial lights, according to state regulations.

Here are the Western New York farmers licensed to grow cannabis:

Erie

Akron Bloom, Akron

Donald Spoth Farm, Amherst

Great Lakes Canopy, Clarence Center

Hop-n-Hemp Tea, Orchard Park

Kingston Reserve, Buffalo

Morris Hemp, Elma

PC Development Corp., Holland

Three Cord Ranch, Derby

Waterman's Greenhouse, East Concord

Yager Farms, Eden

Niagara

Jeanette M. Miller, Newfane

New York Seed Laboratory, Amherst

Niagara Hemp Supply, Niagara Falls

Singer Farm Naturals, Appleton

Wheatfield Gardens, North Tonawanda

Chautauqua

Fare Thee Well Farm, Jamestown

The Releaf Market, Jamestown

Weaver Road Farms, Fredonia

Orleans

Hydro Grow NY, Albion

Miller Acres, Albion

Genesee

Four Winds Terracult, Caledonia

Cattaraugus

Rural Resurgence, Little Valley

Wyoming

Java Sprouts, North Java