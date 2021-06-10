More self storage coming to Tonawanda

A former industrial drum manufacturing plant in Tonawanda will become a self-storage facility, under a $30 million project by a Midwestern firm in partnership with Life Storage.

Boxes Builders, a self-storage developer based in Greenwood, Ind., plans to convert the former Greif Inc. packaging plant on Colvin Boulevard into climate-controlled interior storage units, while providing outdoor parking for recreational vehicles and boats.

The facility would be managed and branded by Amherst-based Life Storage, one of the nation's largest providers of self-storage spaces. However, Boxes Builders will own it, as a franchisee, said attorney Marc Romanowski, who represents the developer.

According to plans submitted to the Town of Tonawanda, the company and its Park City, Utah-based subsidiary, Boxes Storage Developers, intend to renovate the 138,000-square-foot facility into more than 101,000 square feet of climate-controlled interior space, with 800 individual storage units of various sizes.

"It’s a completely indoor facility, so it’s all within the envelope of the existing building that Greif vacated," Romanowski said.