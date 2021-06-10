 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More self storage coming to Tonawanda
0 comments

More self storage coming to Tonawanda

Support this work for $1 a month
Life Storage-2122 Colvin-Greif

An Indiana self-storage developer will convert the former Greif Inc. packaging plant on Colvin Boulevard in Tonawanda into a Life Storage facility.

 Tonawanda Planning Board

A former industrial drum manufacturing plant in Tonawanda will become a self-storage facility, under a $30 million project by a Midwestern firm in partnership with Life Storage.

Boxes Builders, a self-storage developer based in Greenwood, Ind., plans to convert the former Greif Inc. packaging plant on Colvin Boulevard into climate-controlled interior storage units, while providing outdoor parking for recreational vehicles and boats.

The facility would be managed and branded by Amherst-based Life Storage, one of the nation's largest providers of self-storage spaces. However, Boxes Builders will own it, as a franchisee, said attorney Marc Romanowski, who represents the developer.

Greif Inc.

Greif Inc. will close a facility in the Town of Tonawanda. 

According to plans submitted to the Town of Tonawanda, the company and its Park City, Utah-based subsidiary, Boxes Storage Developers, intend to renovate the 138,000-square-foot facility into more than 101,000 square feet of climate-controlled interior space, with 800 individual storage units of various sizes.

"It’s a completely indoor facility, so it’s all within the envelope of the existing building that Greif vacated," Romanowski said.

This is the latest example of such a changeover driven by the growing self-storage craze nationwide, as Americans demand more secure and protected spaces in which to keep their belongings that won't fit in their homes. Other former industrial or retail buildings have also been adapted for self-storage, including a former supermarket on Kenmore Avenue that is now another Life Storage site.

The facility at 2122 Colvin had been operated by Ohio-based Greif for more than 22 years, with 44 employees producing fiber drums for customers of the publicly traded industrial packaging company.

But the fiber drum market had been in decline for several years – with customer order habits changing, and exacerbated by the pandemic – when Greif decided last July to close the facility.

Greif still has a paper facility in Cheektowaga.

The self-storage project is expected to be completed within 12 months, Romanowski said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Consumer Prices Fuel Inflation Concerns With a 0.6% Gain

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Latest Headlines

Making custom industrial containers for 64 years

  • Updated

When Daniel Healy was a kid playing on the blue airplane at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda, he wondered what was made at the giant factory just north of it; the very factory that had donated the land on which the park was built. Years later, as its manager, he knows better than anyone else about what

Latest Headlines

TONAWANDA FIBRE DRUM PLANT INCLUDED IN SALE TO OHIO FIRM

  • Updated

Three wholly owned subsidiaries of Sonoco Products Co., which operates a fibre drum plant at 2122 Colvin Blvd. in the Town of Tonawanda, are being acquired by an Ohio corporation. Greif Bros. Corp. of Delaware, Ohio, has signed an agreement in principle to purchase all the outstanding stock of Sonoco Plastic Drum Inc., KMI Continental Fibre Drum Inc. and

Latest Headlines

Greif Brothers to pay $100,000 to settle sexual harassment case

  • Updated

Greif Brothers Corp. has agreed to pay $100,000 to a former employee at its Town of Tonawanda factory who said he had to leave his job after being sexually harassed by his male co-workers and the company failed to stop it. The Ohio-based packaging and container maker will pay $100,000 to former employee Michael Sabo and also agreed to

Latest Headlines

EEOC ALLEGES SAME-SEX HARASSMENT AT TONAWANDA FIBRE-DRUM PLANT

  • Updated

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed suit against an Ohio-based packaging and container maker, alleging that it allowed an employee of its Town of Tonawanda plant to be subjected to sexual harassment by his male co-workers. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court, claims that Greif Brothers Corp. failed to stop the harassment at the Colvin Boulevard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News