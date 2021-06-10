More self storage coming to Tonawanda

A former industrial drum manufacturing plant in Tonawanda will become a self-storage facility, under a $30 million project by a Midwestern firm in partnership with Life Storage.
Boxes Builders, a self-storage developer based in Greenwood, Ind., plans to convert the former Greif Inc. packaging plant on Colvin Boulevard into climate-controlled interior storage units, while providing outdoor parking for recreational vehicles and boats.
The facility would be managed and branded by Amherst-based Life Storage, one of the nation's largest providers of self-storage spaces. However, Boxes Builders will own it, as a franchisee, said attorney Marc Romanowski, who represents the developer.
According to plans submitted to the Town of Tonawanda, the company and its Park City, Utah-based subsidiary, Boxes Storage Developers, intend to renovate the 138,000-square-foot facility into more than 101,000 square feet of climate-controlled interior space, with 800 individual storage units of various sizes.
"It’s a completely indoor facility, so it’s all within the envelope of the existing building that Greif vacated," Romanowski said.
This is the latest example of such a changeover driven by the growing self-storage craze nationwide, as Americans demand more secure and protected spaces in which to keep their belongings that won't fit in their homes. Other former industrial or retail buildings have also been adapted for self-storage, including a former supermarket on Kenmore Avenue that is now another Life Storage site.
The facility at 2122 Colvin had been operated by Ohio-based Greif for more than 22 years, with 44 employees producing fiber drums for customers of the publicly traded industrial packaging company.
But the fiber drum market had been in decline for several years – with customer order habits changing, and exacerbated by the pandemic – when Greif decided last July to close the facility.
Greif still has a paper facility in Cheektowaga.
The self-storage project is expected to be completed within 12 months, Romanowski said.