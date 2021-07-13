More pierogies means more space for East Side market

All of the properties are part of the developers' $150 million conversion of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing. A separate request by the developers to subdivide 219 Bryant St. into four parcels – three on Bryant and one on Hodge – was tabled at the companies' request.

The board also agreed to rezone the former Spencer Kellogg Elevator and Buffalo Malting grain silo complex at 395 Ganson St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue, to enable the redevelopment of the four-story facility with its 20 silos into a nonprofit community center and home for Hope Rising Together. Constructed in 1909 and adjacent to St. Mary's Cement, the complex is 110 feet tall, with a 60-foot central penthouse on top, but most of it won't be used.

"It is quite a substantial building at the water’s edge," said project architect Douglas Klotzbach of K2 Architecture. "The silos are pretty much not usable."

The Clarence nonprofit organization plans to use the first floor of the silo structure – totaling 19,040 square feet – for a theater, film studio, music or podcast room, offices and volunteer work areas.