More pierogi means more space for East Side market

Pierogi are a big deal in Buffalo, and nobody knows that better than Andre Teslenko.
The owner of a longtime East Side producer and purveyor of the Eastern European dumplings is doing so well with his business that he needs a lot more space to store them. So he's adding on to his existing Slavic Bazaar Euro Delicatessen Store at 1550 William St.
The 5,240-square-foot storage addition – which was approved by the Buffalo Planning Board this week after getting a zoning variance earlier – would extend the current 9,588-square-foot single-story building back toward Chauncey Street. That's on the other side of the 0.56-acre property, which is located at the corner of William and Bailey Avenue, next to Tim Hortons.
Plans by Steven Smigielski of Lydon Architecture call for a 40-foot-tall red-and-gray structure.
Besides pierogi and other dumplings made on site, the store sells a variety of Ukrainian, Russian, Polish and other products – both canned and jarred – as well as borscht, cabbage rolls and smoked sausage.
The Planning Board also approved a request by Ellicott Development Co. and Sinatra & Co. Real Estate to subdivide the EduKids day care property at 125 Hodge Ave. into three parcels for tax purposes, while also dividing the Gallagher Ramp property at 489 Elmwood into two, and then combining part of the Hodge site with 489 Elmwood.
All of the properties are part of the developers' $150 million conversion of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus into Elmwood Crossing. A separate request by the developers to subdivide 219 Bryant St. into four parcels – three on Bryant and one on Hodge – was tabled at the companies' request.
The board also agreed to rezone the former Spencer Kellogg Elevator and Buffalo Malting grain silo complex at 395 Ganson St., at the corner of Michigan Avenue, to enable the redevelopment of the four-story facility with its 20 silos into a nonprofit community center and home for Hope Rising Together. Constructed in 1909 and adjacent to St. Mary's Cement, the complex is 110 feet tall, with a 60-foot central penthouse on top, but most of it won't be used.
"It is quite a substantial building at the water’s edge," said project architect Douglas Klotzbach of K2 Architecture. "The silos are pretty much not usable."
The Clarence nonprofit organization plans to use the first floor of the silo structure – totaling 19,040 square feet – for a theater, film studio, music or podcast room, offices and volunteer work areas.
"We want to be able to move our volunteering more into the city so we can do more in the city and partner with block clubs and other organizations that are already doing great work here," said Hope Rising founder Kate Vacanti. "It’s a really big space. We want to be able to utilize it for our charitable purposes and to be able to grow in the city, but we also recognize that there are other nonprofits and culturals that could use this space in collaboration."