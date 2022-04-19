 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

More people are looking for work across Buffalo Niagara – and employers are snapping them up

Hiring, Help wanted, employment, jobs

Orville's looking for employees on Walden Avenue in Lancaster.

 Robert Kirkham
Finding a job across the Buffalo Niagara region is pretty easy.

The region's unemployment rate fell to 4.3% last month – the lowest for any March since at least 1990, the state Labor Department reported Tuesday.

But the report also showed just how strong the demand is for workers among local employers, who snapped up every new worker who started looking for a job last month – and then some.

The local labor force grew by 5,200 people during March as Covid-19 cases dropped rapidly and pandemic-related restrictions continued to ease. That was a third bigger than the typical increase from February to March during the three years leading up to the pandemic and an encouraging sign that sidelined workers are starting to come back in greater numbers.

"They're learning to deal with it," said Timothy Glass, the Labor Department's regional economist in Buffalo. "I said a year ago that until people start getting really used to it, we wouldn't really turn a corner. I think that's starting to happen slowly."

And those 5,200 newly returned workers were in demand. The number of workers finding jobs grew even faster than the pace of workers joining the labor pool, with the number of people holding jobs rising by 6,700.

That strong demand, coming at a time when hiring across the region has accelerated moderately, pushed down the unemployment rate and further tightened the job market.

That means it will continue to be a struggle for local companies to add new workers.

"There is a shortfall of available workers," said Julie Anna Golebiewski, a Canisius College economist.

With the pandemic pushing up wages for entry level positions as competition intensifies, Golebiewski believes some workers who needed two or three jobs to get by now can manage with one or two.

Employers, struggling to attract workers, also may be offering workers longer hours. Where a company may have had three employees working 20 hours a week, they may now be using two over 30-hour weeks to make up for the difficulty in finding workers.

And the pandemic pushed a significant – but hard to quantify – number of older workers into early retirement, buoyed by a strong stock market that inflated 401(k) balances before the recent sell-off.

The local job market still has a ways to go to get back to where it was.

The labor force, despite the March increase, is about 17,000 people smaller than it was before the pandemic. That's means about 3 of every 100 people who had jobs or were looking for one before the pandemic now has stopped working and stopped looking entirely.

Golebiewski thinks the recent surge in inflation and the stock market's decline could prod some workers – especially those who planned to retire – to come back, at least part time. With inflation running at an annual rate of 8.5% and the stock market's decline cutting into retirement savings account balances, some workers may decide they need to start working again, she said.

"The labor force hasn't really recovered," Golebiewski said. "And we don't expect it to fully recover."

Buffalo Next

